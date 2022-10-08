Bocchi the Rock: Release Date and How to Watch Anime!

When and on what platform will the upcoming Bocchi The Rock anime adaptation be available for global OTT streaming?

There are a few significant anime series that have yet to have their foreign premieres, despite the fact that the great majority of those featured on the 2022 Fall slate is getting ready to broadcast their second episodes.

This covers the seasons of Blue Lock, To Your Eternity, Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun, and, as discussed on this page, Bocchi The Rock.

Here is all the information fans need to know about Bocchi The Rock, including the storyline, the anime’s worldwide streaming partner, the premiere date, and the voice cast.

What is Bocchi The Rock about?

Studio CloverWorks’ upcoming slice-of-life comedy Bocchi The Rock is an anime adaptation of the original manga series by Aki Hamaji (Spy x Family, The Promised Neverland, My Dress-Up Darling).

Hitori Gotou, a high school girl who spends her time trying to learn how to play the guitar, is the protagonist of the series.

She believes that by taking guitar lessons, she will ultimately be able to join a school band and make some friends—something she has so far struggled to do because of her severe social anxiety and shyness around other students.

When she meets Nijika Ijichi, a talented drummer who is looking for a new guitarist to join her band, her fantasies may actually be coming true.

When a closed-off kid joins a band, their life is transformed from the inside out! Through Crunchyroll, the tagline for Bocchi The Rock.

On Saturday, October 8th, Bocchi The Rock episode 1 is expected to make its global debut.

With the help of the Crunchyroll streaming service, the animation will be simulcast globally.

Hitori Goto is a very timid and reserved young lady. She picks up the guitar because she wants to be in a band but finds it difficult to make friends, so she practices by herself every day. When drummer Nijika Ijichi of the “Unity Band” approaches her one day, she agrees to play support guitar for the day. …… through the official website: Bocchi The Rock 01 Story.

When Bocchi The Rock launches on OTT, the service will be accessible through a number of subscription packages, including:

Fan 4.99 a month, but streaming access is limited to one device

Mega-Fan 5.99 a month, streams across four devices and even in offline viewing

Mega-Fan 59.99 a year, stream across four devices and offline viewing

Although Crunchyroll has not officially announced a precise release time, Bocchi The Rock episode 1 is scheduled to air at 12 AM JST. Fans should anticipate the series to premiere between 4 PM and 6 PM BST because modern anime often have a lag time of between one and two hours between home broadcast and international simulcast.

Bocchi the Rock’s animation looks so damn good at conveying volume with fairly stylized designs pic.twitter.com/2VdEPvE4vo — kViN (@Yuyucow) September 30, 2022

Who Are the Members of The Voice Cast?

The major cast members for Bocchi The Rock have been confirmed as follows:

Yoshino Aoyama as Hitori Gotou

Sayumi Suzushiro as Nijika Ijichi

Saku Mizuno as Ryo Yamada

Ikumi Hasegawa as Ikuyo Kita

The ensemble cast consists of: