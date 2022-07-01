A Publishing Division is Created by New Regency in Collaboration With Insight Editions!

With the help of independent publisher Insight Editions, New Regency is launching a new business unit that will focus on publishing titles from the studio’s film and television collection as well as upcoming films.

There will be a focus on Robert Eggers’ epic Viking revenge thriller “The Northman” among the first titles to come out of the partnership’s collaboration. To “immerse fans deeper into the movies and material they love, these books” will showcase never-before-seen photos and behind-the-scenes anecdotes from New Regency’s landmark films, including “Fight Club,” “Heat,” and “The Revenant.”

“I am incredibly proud of our library of critically acclaimed films and New Regency Publishing is the next logical step in our journey,” New Regency chairman and CEO Yariv Milchan said when announcing the relationship. With the support of Raoul Goff and the outstanding team at Insight Edition, we are excited to share these stories with our followers via their wonderful platform, which offers fans more ways to enjoy incredible storytelling through aesthetically stunning photographs and backstage details.

Goff, the publisher’s founder, and CEO said that Insight Editions is “renowned for making gorgeous publications that display and celebrate the vision, passion, and brilliance of groundbreaking Hollywood filmmakers.” As a result of our agreement with New Regency, we will be able to reveal the tales behind acclaimed and legendary films in books that fans will appreciate.”

A new book, “The Northman: A Call to the Gods,” authored by Simon Abrams with forewords by Alexander Skarsgard and Ethan Hawke, will be released on September 6; it also includes an introduction by Dave Eggers and Icelandic poet Sjón. Described in the book’s synopsis, it “explores the frigid and frightening world of the Vikings, with their habits, traditions, and insatiable appetite for combat and retribution.”

Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Björk, and Anya Taylor-Joy are just some of the stars who appear in “A Call to the Gods,” which also includes dozens of exclusive photos from the set of the film’s production. Additionally, Eggers will be interviewed on his creative process as a writer and director, and never-before-seen storyboards and set designs from the film will be included.

