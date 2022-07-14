A Reconciliation with Mariah Carey Would Be Nick Canon’s Dream!

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey split in 2016 after eight years of marriage. To say they’re no longer fond of one another would be an understatement. Carey and Cannon would be reuniting right now if Cannon had his way, as he always has.

Nick Cannon has stated that he would be open to a reconciliation with his ex-wife Mariah Carey if the conditions were right.

Despite his best efforts, he couldn’t deny that Mariah was his “dream love.” Her long-term connection with him, plus the fact that he’s great with my kids, and we have family reunions… I actually admire her and her relationship.” I admire her greatly but come on, that’s only a fantasy love of mine. “That’s someone I’ll always love,” he said of her.

He went on to say that he knows he’ll never be able to experience the level of love he felt for Mariah Carey again.

“I guess because I’m a true romantic, I’m a true believer in love, and I let the capsules of love be where they are.” “And I’m not a timeline guy, I feel the time is man-made, we create it linear when I believe it’s more reciprocal.” He went on to say that he knows he’ll never be able to experience the level of love he felt for Mariah Carey again. Nevertheless, he argued that returning to the status quo is not simple. To be honest, a second opportunity might not be all that great. When you spin the block in your mind, it’s not going to turn out the way you expect.”

In order to preserve their “fairy tale” relationship, Nick cannon claimed that he would not reconcile with Mariah. The only marriage that Nick has ever been a part of was to Mariah. It was 2008 when they got married, and in 2016 when they filed for divorce. In any case, the number of his offspring has increased.

As of now, the actor is expecting two more children from two other ladies.

Cannon has six children: the 11-year-old Moroccan and Monroe from his ex-wife Mariah

Cannon has six children: the 11-year-old Moroccan and Monroe from his ex-wife Mariah; the 5-year-old Golden and the 19-month-old Powerful Queen from Brittany Bell; and the 13-month-old twin Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

as of Dec. 20, 2019, Zen, the rapper’s 5-month-old kid with Alyssa Scott, died of a brain tumor. His eighth child with Bre Tiesi and his ninth child with De La Rosa have both been confirmed by Cannon since the beginning of the year. On October 25, TMZ says Nick is due to give birth to his ninth child. Nick once termed monogamy a “Eurocentric notion.”

