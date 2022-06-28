A Unique Y2K Pacifier Jewelry Trend Has Just Been Introduced via Bella Hadid!

It’s become a weekly tradition for Bella Hadid to bring back a new throwback accessory. Recently, she’s brought back low-rise yoga pants with butterfly buckles, zig-zag headbands, and of course, the exposed thong. She’s been the king of the Y2K trends. Because of her latest retro ‘do, the pacifier jewelry that dominated raves in the ’00s is likely to be back in style.

The Model Looked Just Like We’ve Come to Expect Her to Look.

She posted a tiny look of her daily attire on Friday, sitting in her car with the top down and exuding a “get in loser, we’re going shopping” vibe. On and off the catwalk, the model looked just like we’ve come to expect her to look. When she showed up, she was decked up in patchwork flare jeans, a graphic tee, studded micro sunglasses, and a pair of soon-to-be-highly-coveted red pacifier earrings.

She has Decked up In Patchwork Flare Jeans and Red Pacifier Earrings.

Since the early aughts, when pacifiers and peace pendants hung side by side in local adolescent accessory stores and were most popular in rave culture, pacifier jewelry hasn’t been trendy. Until now, other celebrities haven’t worn them, but it’s only a matter of time before we see them everywhere (since, you know, it’s Bella Hadid). This edgy aesthetic is next for Dua Lipa, in my opinion.

Get in on the pacifier jewelry craze now before it’s too late. The following are a handful to get you going.

