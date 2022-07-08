Actor Luke Pell, Star of Bachelor Nation Has Proposed to Longtime New Girlfriend Amanda Mertz!

Luke Pell, a “Bachelorette” alum, ultimately proposed.

Amanda Mertz, 35, accepted Pell’s proposal while traveling in Italy over the weekend.

He invested a lot of time and work into every detail before popping the question, People Magazine claims. Pell reportedly hired a camera to covertly capture the occasion, as well as a florist to deck up the site and local musicians to provide background music as he made his proposal.

With a wide smile on her face, the 37-year-old man’s future wife responded “yes” to him. In an interview, the commercial real estate agent said he’s “very thrilled about the next stage of life” as he plans to marry his leading lady.

The Two of Them Are Engaged, He Says, “you Really Start to Feel that You’re On The Same Team

And now that the two of them are engaged, he says, “you really start to feel that you’re on the same team,” he told People. I believe the nicest aspect of our relationship is “simply taking on life together,” since “we’re enthused about it.” “It’s unusual after you’ve spent so many years alone and used to only managing life’s difficulties as an individual,” he continued. As a result, it’s a great feeling to have a friend or family member aid you out.”

Pell first met the TV personality in 2018 when he was rejected from the Bachelor

Luke Pell first met the TV personality in 2018 when he was rejected from the Bachelor. When they discovered they were meant to be, the newly engaged pair took a break in 2020 but reunited soon after. There are moments in life when our frustrations or other diversions in life — a career, or the objects and logistics of our lives — do not coincide. “They push us away,” Pell said to People magazine.

It is only after some distance that you realize, ‘Wow, maybe there are problems with what we are doing,’ that it becomes clear. Is it possible that we aren’t the same person, but we share more similarities than differences? There’s merit in that argument. For us, it was the same.

While competing for JoJo Fletcher on “The Bachelorette,” Pell quickly became a fan favorite among viewers

While competing for JoJo Fletcher on “The Bachelorette,” Pell quickly became a fan favorite among viewers. It didn’t take long for him to discover love, but it wasn’t until he met Mertz that the Texas native found it. Back in 2017, he told The Post, “Dating is completely different after [the program]” In reality, it’s a lot more involved and challenging than one may believe.

