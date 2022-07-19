After a Year of Dating, Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy Split Up!

Following almost a year of dating, Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy have decided to call it quits. TMZ is aware. Just before Handler served as a guest host on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” sources close to the former pair claim that the two made a mutual decision to split up about a month ago.

Koy was in Los Angeles promoting his upcoming film, “Easter Sunday

As Chelsea Handler prepared to embark on a comedy tour for the remainder of the year and jo Koy was in Los Angeles promoting his upcoming film, “Easter Sunday,” their professional schedules recently prevented them from spending as much time together as was required for the relationship to function. The future of their relationship is unknown, but their close friends and family are optimistic that it will resume once their hectic schedules have a chance to settle.

Around June 2021, Handler uploaded social media footage of herself hanging out with Koy,

The duo, who made their Instagram relationship public in September 2021, hasn’t shared a post together in almost a month. Around June 2021, Handler uploaded social media footage of herself hanging out with Koy, sparking speculation that the two were first romantically involved.

As a frequent visitor to Handler’s late-night talk shows Chelsea Lately, Koy acknowledged in October 2021 on her podcast that she harbored feelings for Koy but “suppressed” them.

Check More: Kevin Hart’s Height and Comparison to Well-Known Co-Stars Like the Rock and Mark Wahlberg!

Lea Michele Appearance in First Photograph Following Acquiring Dream Role in “Funny Girl” on Broadway!

After the ‘free Drake’ Rumor Went Viral, Drake’s Team Revealed Whether He Was Actually Arrested in Sweden!

For More Updates Keep Reading: https://www.onlykaty.com