After Breaking Up, Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez Have Been Pictured at The Same Hotspots!

Jason Momoa and Eiza González appear to be maintaining their relationship. They were observed exiting the same two London locations on Tuesday: Dune, 42, and Ambulance, 32. They exited the venues minutes apart, but they were both inside for the same amount of time.

A source told PEOPLE on June 14 that the couple had split after dating for months.

People magazine was informed at the time that “they’re just very different individuals.”

The two are “hoping they can work it out,” according to a prior source. After dating secretly for some time, it was revealed that the couple is deeply in love, according to the insider. Their “life stages” differ.

After meeting through business and common contacts, PEOPLE reported that Momoa and González had been dating each other since February of this year. According to the second insider, “Right now, it’s not a really serious situation, and they’re both just seeing where it goes.” When possible, they’ve been able to find time to be together despite their busy schedules.

They also added that Eiza González and Momoa share the same sense of adventure because they’re both “fun-loving, down-for-anything kind people,” according to the insider. As a person who prefers serious relationships to casual ones, the insider said of the actress from I Care A lot. Momoa, on the other hand, is described as “a really lovely guy, really generous and joyful all the time; he’s all about love and spreading love.”

As the insider put it, “With his kids, he’s not going to rush into anything hastily.” Momoa has two children with his ex-lover Lisa Bonet, 14-year-old Lola, and 13-year-old Nakoa Wolf. “He had a great deal of affection for Lisa, and there is still a great deal of mutual respect between the two of them.”

In April, Momoa was spotted at the premiere of González’s Michael Bay flick Ambulance, but the two did not walk the red carpet together.

About five years after they got married, Jason Momoa and Bonet announced they were “parting ways in marriage,” issuing a joint statement.

“The love we have for one other grows and changes as it wishes to be known and experienced. Each other’s freedom allows us to grow into the people we’re learning to be “in a statement, they said.

“Unwavering devotion to this sacred life… showing our children what’s feasible is what we strive for every day. Reflection on God’s Will Happy Anniversary, J & L! “Both of them added.

According to a previous report by PEOPLE, the ex-couple “want to explore other things” following the breakup and still feel “deeply” about each other, adding, “They have been doing things separately for quite some time.”

Related Articles: Travis Barker Is Discharged from The Hospital and Spends Time with Kourtney Kardashian at The Beach!

Kyle Richards of “rhobh” Explains the Viral Video of Her Smiling While Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Is Being Cursed Out!

Cherelle Griner, the Imprisoned Wnba Star’s Wife, Claims She Fears She Won’t Ever See Her Again!

For More Updates Keep Reading: https://www.onlykaty.com