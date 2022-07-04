After His Split from Minka Kelly, Trevor Noah Meets up With Best Friends!

Following his breakup from Minka Kelly, Trevor Noah was spotted out and about with friends in The Hamptons on Friday night.

According to Page Six’s investigation, Noah was out with two other male pals and one of their female partners when the new images were taken, but it has since been revealed that he is still single. The “Daily Show” anchor wore a black T-shirt with gray jeans for the occasion.

While leaving Il Buco, where the party apparently dined for two hours, the “Born a Crime” author was seen hugging a pal.

Days before, ex-girlfriend Minka Kelly was photographed for the first time since their split at the Canadian Grand Prix of Formula 1. Trevor Noah and a close friend are out and about. To say goodbye, Noah gave the friend a tight hug. Noah purchased a $27.5 million Bel Air estate for the exes in 2020, with six bedrooms, eight full baths, and three half-bathrooms, all with views of the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean when they started dating.

It’s a secure relationship, and they’re making plans for the future together,” a source told People at the time of their purchase. ” They had been looking for a property in Los Angeles as a couple for the past year after spending a lot of time on both coasts.”

Noah celebrated his 37th birthday with Kelly the following month.

According to a source in May, the couple had broken up, but neither party had officially acknowledged it.

When asked at the time if Minka Kelly was single, a source told People magazine that she was and that she had the “greatest attitude” about the breakup. She’s ecstatic. Rather than waste her time with the wrong guy, she’d rather be single.

