After Sam Asghari’s Wedding, Britney Spears Shows Off Her New Buzz Cut!

It appears like Britney Spears has a new hairstyle, house, and spouse. On Wednesday, the 40-year-old singer made her first Instagram post since tying the knot with longtime partner Sam Asghari on June 9. Her new hairstyle was accompanied by the message, “Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet.” I married about the same time as we moved into our new house, which was perhaps not the best idea.

In Spears’ words, everything is “coming together” in her life right now.

my Dogs Are Currently in “pig Paradise” Because My Yard Is Infested with Fleas

I wake up and it’s like nothing has changed,” she said. New pool, new kitchen, new bed… I’m in a state of shock! Recognizing a few issues… Although I enjoy spending time outdoors, my dogs are currently in “pig paradise” because my yard is infested with fleas. As she continued, “Change is so wonderful… as my children would say, “that fetches!!!” Singer of “Toxic” said she was taking a break after a hectic few weeks.

To cool off, I went for a swim in my pool.” It’s bright and cheerful, and there’s even a slide for those times when you just want to relax. This is the fourth time I’ve been down this particular incline… ‘It’s going so fast,’ she exclaimed. Afterward, “My spouse cooked me a steak,” I said.

Spears Ended the Post with The Words “life Is Good

Spears ended the post with the words “life is good !!!” An exclusive gathering of 60 people, including Spears’ friends Madonna, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore, gathered to witness Spears and Asghari’s marriage on June 9 in the pop icon’s Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles, home.

They exchanged wedding bands made by Stephanie Gottlieb to commemorate their union. To go along with her platinum engagement ring, the bride received two matching eternity rings. To begin, we have a traditional shared-prong round diamond band, and to follow, we have a marquis diamond band set east-west in a bezel eternity ring.

There are just about two carats of jewels in each of the rings. A classic platinum 5mm comfort fit band was the groom’s pick for his wedding band. At Spears’ wedding, her ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested for breaking into Spears’ house and trying to crash the wedding.

Preventing the Grammy-winning singer’s planned nuptials, the Ventura Sheriff’s Department detained Alexander, 40, and Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart told PEOPLE that a restraining order against him “was granted.” According to Rosengart, “he was charged with criminal stalking and is currently incarcerated.”

