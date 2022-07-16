After the ‘free Drake’ Rumor Went Viral, Drake’s Team Revealed Whether He Was Actually Arrested in Sweden!

Drake’s crew has provided some clarification on the subject after allegations that he was arrested while vacationing in Sweden spread on social media.

The rapper Drake allegedly was held on Thursday, July 14 while visiting Sweden, according to a widely circulated rumor. Drake’s camp has formally responded to the claim. During his trip to Europe, Drake posted pictures and videos on his Instagram Story. The hashtag “Free Drake” was widely used by fans, but in a response to The Hollywood Reporter, Drake’s camp disputed that he had been imprisoned.

When they heard that Drake had been arrested, some fans, like YouTuber DJ Akademiks, posted memes on Twitter. The rapper’s release has been demonstrated in videos recorded by fans. With a video of someone smashing beer bottles, one admirer wrote, “Me training to liberate Drake from prison.” Several supporters even requested that President Joe Biden help “Free Drake,” despite the rapper being a Canadian.

Drake Getting Freedom from Joe Biden to rising in Approval

In response to a fan’s Instagram post that the rapper Certified Lover Boy had been detained for using marijuana while visiting, according to Hot New Hip Hop, the trend began. Unknown circumstances may have led to the claim, but Drake’s team reassured fans that the “Life Is Good” singer was secure in his hotel room. Drake uploaded a picture on his Instagram Story on Thursday showing his luxurious hotel room, complete with champagne.

Joe Biden coming in to free Drake to boost his approval rating



pic.twitter.com/w0dQAV8S20 — alex (@AlexUlrichh) July 15, 2022

In spite of rumors, Drake seems to be doing well after the release of his most recent album, Honestly, Nevermind, in June. In the music video for his most recent song, “Falling Back,” which was made when the album was released, he requested that his friend Tristan Thompson play the part of his best man. In addition to his own songs, Drake has shown his respect for some of the classic hits he grew up listening to. For instance, in 1999, during the Backstreet Boys’ concert in Toronto, he appeared onstage with them for a special rendition of “I Want It That Way.”

Me training to free Drake from prison pic.twitter.com/kwoYjnc7YQ — Playmaker (@playmaker) July 15, 2022

In addition to announcing the release of brand-new music on Wednesday, Drake also announced that he would be hosting an amazing music festival this summer. He spoke about his desire to have Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne attend the amazing show.

