Alec Baldwin talks ‘Rust’ lawsuits during film festival in Boulder

Alec Baldwin said he believes certain lawsuits filed in the wake of the fatal shooting on the “Rust” film set have been directed toward people who are considered “deep-pocket litigants,” not necessarily those who were potentially negligent in the incident.

“What you have is a certain group of people, litigants and whatever, on whatever side, who their attitude is, ‘well the people who likely seem negligent have no money and the people who have money are not negligent,’ ” Baldwin said during a moderated event at the Boulder International Film Festival on Saturday. Baldwin, billed as a “special guest programmer” for the film festival, did not specify to which of the multiple lawsuits filed after the shooting he was referring.

Baldwin was handling a prop gun on the set last fall when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film’s director Joel Souza. “All my career, without incident, I’ve relied on the safety experts there to declare the gun safe and never had a problem, and this happened,” the actor said. “Of course, this is to me sometimes it’s, it’s so surreal, I don’t even know what to say,” Baldwin told Ron Bostwick, the event moderator, during a live onstage interview Saturday.

The family of Hutchins has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Baldwin, the film’s production companies, its producers, and other key members of the crew, and at least two of the film’s crew members have also filed lawsuits against Baldwin and other production figures.