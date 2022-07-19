Ashley Cooke Hinted at Their Duet on The Bachelorette Season Could Be Awkward!

ABC hinted that the second episode of The Bachelorette Season 19 would feature Rachel Recchia’s first one-on-one date, which would involve a once-in-a-lifetime Zero-G Experience, followed by a surprise musical performance by Ashley Cooke and Brett Young. This was in response to the rose ceremony from the season’s opening episode being postponed. But on the July 18 broadcast, not everything went as expected, much like the rose ceremony.

It was revealed that Rachel’s coveted first one-on-one date card would go to drag racer Jordan Vandergriff, or “Jordan V,” but events took a turn for the worse immediately before Cooke and Young’s live performance at the Los Angeles Theater. Following a private dinner where Jordan confided in Rachel, Rachel recognized there wasn’t any chemistry between them and sprinted off to speak with a producer. The co-Bachelorette explained to Jordan why she was unable to present him with her rose when she returned. He, in turn, accepted the rejection politely and left for home.

They would have completed the evening by attending a Cooke & Young private concert if the date had gone as planned. Instead, ABC recorded their “Never Til Now” duet, but added scenes from Rachel and Jordan’s farewell to the broadcast to make it more poignant.

On July 12, Cooke hinted on Instagram that she would soon be appearing “on a huge TV program.” The following day, Cooke confirmed that the show in question was, in fact, ABC’s The Bachelorette. In the days that followed, the singer also discussed a number of behind-the-scenes incidents, such as her initial encounter with the set and a pre-performance pep session with Young, during which she acknowledged their performance “could be awkward.” Fans now fully understand what she was referring to as a result of Rachel and Jordan V.’s breakup.

The actual solo performance clip wasn’t released until Valentine’s Day of the following year, despite Cooke having originally debuted a “Never Til Now” lyric music video in late October 2021 and expressed in the YouTube comments that the “song & lyrics mean so much” to her. When Young, a 2008 Best Rock Song Grammy nominee, joined the song she co-wrote with friend Matt Roy on April 1, it was given a fresh lease on life.

Cooke teased “big news” on Instagram on March 29 by writing that she was “adding a massive country singer” to the song. She later explained on YouTube that she had also “just found your next wedding song”! Cooke and Young’s music video garnered nearly 2.2 million views less than four months after its release, even before they played “Never Til Now” on The Bachelorette.

Before making her Bachelorette TV debut, Cooke, who will tour with Young later this summer, said in a statement (via Country Now), “It’s been incredible to see how my song ‘Never Til Now’ has resonated with so many people in every phase of love, whether they’ve found their person or they’re manifesting it through these lyrics.” Being the voice behind the story and having a little role in Rachel and Gabby’s search for love is an honor.

