Bader Shammas and Lindsay Lohan get married!

Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are married.

On her 36th birthday on Saturday, the actress from Freaky Friday announced that she and her financier had married. Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas on Instagram in November, with her representatives noting at the time that the two had been dating for three years at the time.

According to Lohan’s remark on an Instagram photo of her and her beau, “I am the luckiest woman in [the] world,” “You found me and recognized that I was looking for happiness and grace at the same time.” To think that you’re my husband astounded me.”

As she added, “It’s my life and my everything. The average lady should experience this on a daily basis.

Co-star Jonathan Bennett, who starred alongside Lindsay Lohan in Mean Girls, was one of the many who offered his condolences via social media.

She announced the engagement on November 28 by posting, “My love. My existence. My friends and family. What lies ahead for me.”

Streaming service Netflix is planning two feature films starring the star. The first is Janeen Damian’s Falling for Christmas, in which Lindsay Lohan stars as a privileged hotel heiress who suffers amnesia following a skiing accident and loses all recollection of her previous life.

