Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Contract with Audible A Division of Amazon!

New York City (CNN Business) Audible is where Obama will be.

A multi-year first-look production deal with Audible, Amazon’s audiobook and podcast service, has been struck by Higher Ground, the production business owned by Barack and Michelle Obama. There will be many audio projects disseminated internationally as part of this deal, which gives Audible exclusive access to Higher Ground content.

Neither the terms of the arrangement nor the length of the contract was made public.

On Tuesday, the Obamas announced a new relationship with Audible, which follows allegations that the Obamas had ended their partnership with Spotify in April. As of 2019, that agreement had already been in place.

We at Higher Ground have always strived to elevate voices who deserve to be heard, the former President Obama remarked, and we are excited to work with them on this objective. To tell stories that are both entertaining and inspiring, I’m looking forward to working with them.

“There’s no one we’d prefer write our next chapter with than Audible,” said the former First Lady.

According to a statement released by the organization, “We will keep attempting to write captivating, controversial, and meaningful stories—while doing everything we can to make sure they reach the people who need to hear them.”

After leaving the White House in 2017, the Obamas continued their involvement in the entertainment industry by signing a deal with a production company.

Higher Ground also has an agreement with Netflix for exclusive products, which has resulted in award-winning television and feature productions for the streaming service. In 2019, the documentary “American Plant,” about the opening of a Chinese factory in working-class Ohio, received the Academy Award for best documentary film.

Higher Ground has created podcasts such as “Renegades: Born in the USA,” a series of interviews between former President Barack Obama and rock artist Bruce Springsteen, and “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” which the business claims are the “most listened to Spotify Original to date.

It was incorrectly stated that President and First Lady Obama left the White House in 2017 after the completion of Obama’s second term. It was previously reported that they will depart on the wrong date.

