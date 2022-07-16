You are Here
Beyonce Allegedly Demanded a Modification of The “Austin Powers 3” Poster Cause She Thinks It Was “too Skinny”!
Breaking news Celebrity

Beyonce Allegedly Demanded a Modification of The “Austin Powers 3” Poster Cause She Thinks It Was “too Skinny”!

3 min read

Celebrating 20 years of Austin Powers in Goldmember also marks 20 years that Beyoncé has portrayed the fearless and stunning Foxxy Cleopatra. Makeup artist Kate Biscoe stated that Beyoncé, 40, reportedly requested that the movie’s poster be altered since she didn’t look like herself during an interview with Vulture about the history of the “Break My Soul” singer’s appearance in the 2002 comedy starring Mike Myers. She complains that you made her too thin.

“Is that the first time you’ve ever had an actress beg to make her body bigger?

Biscoe said to the outlet, “It’s not me. The hourglass shape was completed next. Okay, we’ll remedy that, he responded. I asked him with a smile as she left to do the role, “Is that the first time you’ve ever had an actress beg to make her body bigger?” Yes, he replied. Even though it will cost me thousands of dollars, I still plan to do it.

Beyonce Allegedly Demanded a Modification of The "Austin Powers 3" Poster Cause She Thinks It Was "too Skinny"!

The “Single Ladies” singer previously appeared in the made-for-TV film Carmen: A Hip Hopera in 2001. Austin Powers in Goldmember, the third entry in the popular Austin Powers trilogy, marking her second significant film role. After that, she continued to make appearances in a few other movies that were released on the big screen, such as Obsessed with Idris Elba, Dreamgirls, The Pink Panther, and Cadillac Records. She also voiced Nala in the live-action Lion King movie.

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated seventh studio album Renaissance is due out on July 29

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated seventh studio album Renaissance, due out on July 29, and has a cover that was unexpectedly revealed to fans last month.

Beyonce Allegedly Demanded a Modification of The "Austin Powers 3" Poster Cause She Thinks It Was "too Skinny"!

“During a terrifying period for the globe, making this record gave me a place to fantasize and find an escape. It gave me the freedom and opportunity to be daring at a time when not much else was moving, the Lemonade singer said on Instagram. “My goal was to provide a secure environment free from criticism.

Beyonce Allegedly Demanded a Modification of The "Austin Powers 3" Poster Cause She Thinks It Was "too Skinny"!

A space free from overthinking and perfectionism A place to shout, release tension, and experience liberation, she added. It was a lovely journey of discovery. I hope this music makes you happy. I wish it would motivate you to let go of the squirm. Ha! And to feel just like you—unique, powerful, and hot—as you are.”

Related Articles: In Reaction To The Star Wars Rumor that Mace Windu Is Still Alive Hayden Christensen!

Vanessa Hudgens Wore The Glazed Donut Nail Trend Approved by Hailey Bieber!

In Adorable Photos, Reese Witherspoon’s Doppelgänger Daughter Ava Fixes Her Mother’s Makeup and Shows a New Tattoo!

For More Updates Keep Reading: https://www.onlykaty.com

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

is joseph quinn engaged
Celebrity

Is Joseph Quinn Engaged? Everything You Need to Know About Him!

3 min read
Kevin Hart's Height and Comparison to Well-Known Co-Stars Like the Rock and Mark Wahlberg!
Breaking news Celebrity

Kevin Hart’s Height and Comparison to Well-Known Co-Stars Like the Rock and Mark Wahlberg!

3 min read
Lea Michele Appearance in First Photograph Following Acquiring Dream Role in "Funny Girl" on Broadway!
Breaking news Celebrity

Lea Michele Appearance in First Photograph Following Acquiring Dream Role in “Funny Girl” on Broadway!

3 min read
After the 'free Drake' Rumor Went Viral, Drake's Team Revealed Whether He Was Actually Arrested in Sweden!
Breaking news Celebrity

After the ‘free Drake’ Rumor Went Viral, Drake’s Team Revealed Whether He Was Actually Arrested in Sweden!

3 min read