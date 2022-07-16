Beyonce Allegedly Demanded a Modification of The “Austin Powers 3” Poster Cause She Thinks It Was “too Skinny”!

Celebrating 20 years of Austin Powers in Goldmember also marks 20 years that Beyoncé has portrayed the fearless and stunning Foxxy Cleopatra. Makeup artist Kate Biscoe stated that Beyoncé, 40, reportedly requested that the movie’s poster be altered since she didn’t look like herself during an interview with Vulture about the history of the “Break My Soul” singer’s appearance in the 2002 comedy starring Mike Myers. She complains that you made her too thin.

“Is that the first time you’ve ever had an actress beg to make her body bigger?

Biscoe said to the outlet, “It’s not me. The hourglass shape was completed next. Okay, we’ll remedy that, he responded. I asked him with a smile as she left to do the role, “Is that the first time you’ve ever had an actress beg to make her body bigger?” Yes, he replied. Even though it will cost me thousands of dollars, I still plan to do it.

The “Single Ladies” singer previously appeared in the made-for-TV film Carmen: A Hip Hopera in 2001. Austin Powers in Goldmember, the third entry in the popular Austin Powers trilogy, marking her second significant film role. After that, she continued to make appearances in a few other movies that were released on the big screen, such as Obsessed with Idris Elba, Dreamgirls, The Pink Panther, and Cadillac Records. She also voiced Nala in the live-action Lion King movie.

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated seventh studio album Renaissance, due out on July 29, and has a cover that was unexpectedly revealed to fans last month.

“During a terrifying period for the globe, making this record gave me a place to fantasize and find an escape. It gave me the freedom and opportunity to be daring at a time when not much else was moving, the Lemonade singer said on Instagram. “My goal was to provide a secure environment free from criticism.

A space free from overthinking and perfectionism A place to shout, release tension, and experience liberation, she added. It was a lovely journey of discovery. I hope this music makes you happy. I wish it would motivate you to let go of the squirm. Ha! And to feel just like you—unique, powerful, and hot—as you are.”

