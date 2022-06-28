Big Freedia Says Beyoncé with New Orleans Bounce Music ‘spread out To the World’ at The 2022 Bet Awards!

“Break My Soul” and the cultural impact of NOLA bounce music are topics of discussion during the artist’s red carpet interview with Billboard. On Sunday night (June 26), after performing on Beyoncé’s new track “Break My Soul,” Big Freedia lavished praise on the “Break My Soul” collaborator.

The humility with which she conducts herself is astounding. There are many who say she’s simply this self-centered, self-centered diva, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The impact Beyonce has had on the world and the motivation she provides to all of us is something I’m truly grateful for.

Queen Bey and Jay-Z collaborated on “Formation” on her critically praised Lemonade album in 2016. “Break My Soul” is Beyonce’s first song off her upcoming seventh studio album, Renaissance, which is due out on July 29.

“Explode,” a single from Freedia’s 2014 album Just Be Free, is sampled in the pre-chorus of “Break My Soul,” which Beyoncé performs on her new album. But Freedia, 44, believes that the New Orleans bounce music she helped develop will have a greater impact on popular culture and that Beyoncé isn’t alone in using the sound she helped popularize back in the 1990s in her new ’90s house-influenced hit.

“You’ve got everyone from Meg Thee Stallion to Lizzo doing bounce right now,” he said. The cultural impact is undeniable, as she declared on “culture’s biggest night” “Saucy Santana, you’ve got City Girls. This has been a long process, but we’re finally seeing the fruits of our labor. “

