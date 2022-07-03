British Vogue’s Pride Issue Features Cara Delevingne’s Call for Trans and Women’s Rights!

Cara Delevingne is speaking out for the first time about the importance of transgender equality, women’s equality, and the need for more female role models.

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley has urged people of all walks of life to become engaged, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Asked if transgender and female rights were human rights, she responded, “Yes, they are.” “No one can say, “Oh it’s not my job since I’m not a member of the community. Defending one another is our collective duty.” A flurry of public celebrities, including the star of Only Murders in the Building, were interviewed for the Pride Issue. Also in a behind-the-scenes Instagram video posted by British Vogue, the actress discussed what she believes representation means to her. Her admission that she never “came out” was also mentioned.

According to her, “the importance of representation to me is that people need to see individuals like them,” she stated. “In my youth, there weren’t many people like me, so being able to represent is something I’m quite happy for. The truth is, I’ve never actually come out to anyone until now. It was more a case of my simply deciding that I no longer wanted to feel guilty about who I loved. It was more of an affirmation that love is love, and that we should be free to love whomever we want.

” When Variety interviewed the actor for Pride Month in June of 2020, she was candid about her sexual orientation.

In an interview, Cara Delevingne explained that she is attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender identity. “I always will stay, I think, pansexual,” she said. “Any way one chooses to refer to themselves, whether as ‘they,’ ‘he,’ or ‘her,’ I am instantly smitten. I’m drawn to this particular individual for a variety of reasons.”

Bisexuality was first revealed to the public by Delevingne in 2015, and her gender fluidity was revealed to the public in 2018. After nearly two years of dating, the model and Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson broke up.

In an interview with Variety at the time, Delevingne said, “I’ve always felt horrible for everybody I’ve ever been in a relationship.” “It is quite difficult to keep a sense of normalcy in it. This may be one of the reasons why I’ve begun to keep a lot more of my personal affairs secret.”

