Brooklyn’s Wedding Suit Is Fixed by Harper Beckham, Who Also Poses with Eva Longoria in Photos Honoring Her Brother’s 11th Birthday!

There is a lot of love going around in the Beckham household for their newest addition! Beckham’s mother Victoria uploaded many images of her daughter in various outfits to celebrate Harper Seven’s 11th birthday, which fell on a Sunday.

It’s our little everything’s 11th birthday today! “, she captioned an Instagram photo. You are the most wonderful person we could have ever wished for! We all adore you so much! ” In addition to Harper, Victoria, 48, and her husband David Beckham have three sons: Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17 years old. Several of these photographs were also posted on Victoria’s Instagram Stories. Taking after her mother, the fashion designer shared a lovely photo of Harper adjusting her older brother Brooklyn’s wedding bowtie in April.

By way of an Instagram homage to Harper’s second-eldest brother Romeo, Romeo shared a photo of the two of them enjoying water sports and Harper petting a puppy.

Happy 11th birthday Harper Seven! I’m going to miss you so much and can’t wait to see you again.

Godmother Eva Longoria also sent an adorable birthday message for Harper. “Happy birthday to my gorgeous goddaughter Harper!!” she said in the post. “Thank you for being a part of our lives and we wish you a year full of happiness and joy! “

On Sunday, Harper’s father David posted a joyful message of his own. Video of Harper’s name-chanting while sipping from a bottle was released by the soccer icon on his Instagram account. In an Instagram picture, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Pretty Lady.” We are 11 years old today and I still cannot believe it. The most lovely little child with the most generous heart ” is you 🙂 “We adore you to the moon and back. A special shout-out to David’s children: “I love you all very much, Victoria, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz,” David wrote. This week, former Spice Girl Mel B spoke up about her experience as a mother to Harper in an interview with Vogue Australia.

Victoria shared her worry about how body shaming on social media would affect her kid

No need to be concerned about Harper because she is not on any social media. However, considering how vicious people can be, I can't help but worry about it," she stated at the time of the interview.

However, she said, Harper Beckham is “at that age where her body is going to start changing,” and she emphasized the importance of making sure she has “good friends” around her to help her cope. Then again, “I can’t lie,” I admit. She also revealed that Harper’s fashion sense is more conservative than her own, which she compared to the Spice Girls days.

Mummy, I saw some images of you in your Spice Girls skirts and they were absolutely awful,’ she said to me lately. “They were just too short,” Victoria complained. In the end, it was David who spoke out, saying, ‘Absolutely, Harper! They were, in a word, incredible.’ Moreover, she was horrified by the brevity of my skirts. Asked if she was ever going to wear skirts like that, she replied, “No.” Her response was emphatic: “Certainly not.” “It’ll be interesting to see.”

