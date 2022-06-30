Cara Delevingne Agreed Kissing Selena Gomez Was Fun: Would Anyone’ Not Like To?

Only Murders In The Building season two’s second episode featured Cara Delevingne kissing Selena Gomez. When the first two episodes of the blockbuster murder mystery were released on Hulu on June 28, they introduced Cara Delevingne as Alice, an art gallery owner who shows an interest in Mabel’s artwork (Gomez). In the second episode, Amy Schumer also appears in character.

The two have already kissed onscreen as Alice serves as Mabel’s love interest this season, as we’ve previously reported. In an interview with Eweb !’s series While You Were Streaming, the model revealed that she had sex with Gomez in the second episode of OMITB.

Who wouldn’t want to have sex with Selena?

When asked about the kiss, Delevingne remarked, “It was simply fun.” Who wouldn’t want to have sex with Selena? ” That’s just right! She went on to say, “It was absolutely hilarious.” The “comfortability and you kind of have fun with it” is a common sentiment among those who have a close relationship with a person. In her own words: “Because we’re both so busy, we rarely get to see each other.” The opportunity to spend so much time with her and work with her, regardless of whether or not I’ve met her, has made her a wonderful colleague.

On the same day that Delevingne came out as pansexual, she described her role as Alice. “[Selena] recognized that for me to get to play a queer role meant so lot to me,” she remarked. “It was an honor to represent that. visit Celebrity Brows: 20 Years of History and Evolution Cara Delevingne’s best friend, singer Selena Gomez, also took to Twitter to thank her.

During her appearance on While You Were Streaming, she said, “I truly want to give her her praises. “She was the only one who could have done this, and I couldn’t be happier. She’s wonderful, and our personalities and connection are excellent, too. When I saw her perform so well, I was overjoyed as a friend,”

There are currently two episodes of Only Murders in the Building available on Hulu for streaming. Tuesdays are the day of the week when new episodes are released.

