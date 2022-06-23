Charli D’Amelio’s reign as TikTok’s most popular star has been challenged by Khaby Lame!

As of today, Khaby Lame has officially surpassed Charli D’Amelio as the most popular TikTok account to date. D’Amelio, 18, and the 22-year-old Senegalese comedian were involved in a follower fight for months before the 18-year-old dancer ultimately nipped him to the punch and surpasses his 142.1 million followers earlier today. After a little more than a year on the scene, Khaby has amassed an impressive following of 142.4 million people.

D’amelio’s Reign as Tik Tok’s Most Popular Dancer

It has been D’Amelio’s reign as TikTok’s most popular dancer since she joined the site in 2019 and immediately amassed a large following with her viral dance routines. To celebrate reaching 100 million followers on Instagram in 2020, she posted a video with the message “100 million is a big number for me!”

“Everyone who has helped me get to 100 million supporters deserves a huge round of applause! Another big thank you to @tiktok. I adore each and every one of you. In the video, she described the accomplishment as “like a dream.” “There are currently more than 100 million people who are following me on Twitter. What the hell are you talking about?”

How real this is; I’m still waiting for the dream to end so I can wake up

You people have no idea how real this is; I’m still waiting for the dream to end so I can wake up. This is ridiculous. Wow! I’m really grateful!” In spite of her apparent invincibility, Khababe Lame – who creates parody clips without language – was quickly closing in on her position of dominance.

Khabar, a former factory worker in Italy, soon charmed his way to the top of the platform and managed to rack up an astounding 140.8 million followers with a mastery of physical comedy and hilarious facial expressions reminiscent of Mr. Bean.

Most of his videos focus on streamlining the life hacks of other creators

An important factor in Khaby’s success on the site is his ability to satirize the absurdity of the “life hacks” promoted by other video makers. Most of his videos focus on streamlining the life hacks of other creators, showing viewers how to perform things more quickly and easily.

With his signature wide-eyed stare, he then ends the conversation with an expression of disbelief and sadness. Known for his sardonic and dry sense of humor, he has gained a large number of fans in a short period of time.

Khaby Lame monthly growth has averaged 3 million followers

According to the social media analytics site Socialblade, his monthly growth has averaged 3 million followers, whereas D’Amelio’s has only averaged 1 million. The #KhabyToNumberOne hashtag was started by other Twitter users who spotted Khaby’s sudden climb in popularity and wanted to aid him on his journey to the top. Take pride in your throne, Khaby; you’ve earned it. The next adversary could be right around the corner as your own rapid climb has shown you.

