Check Out Machine Gun Kelly and Casie’s Joint Rap to “Crazy in Love”!

Dad and daughter perform a rap and dance number on a deck in the backyard. As MGK and Casie took to the stage, two women were also featured in the video, praising their performance. MGK titled the video “Parenting,” as he and his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon share their daughter Casie.

Casie appeared in the teaser for Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink, an upcoming documentary on Hulu, earlier this month. There’s just one side to every story, as Casie points out in the teaser when confronted with media portrayals of her father.

In the trailer, MGK can be seen hopping on a jet after a gig to attend Casie’s volleyball game the next morning, showing that the film is intended to provide fans with a glimpse into the rapper’s private life.

“Life in Pink,” a new album by Machine Gun Kelly, is scheduled for release at the end of the year.

