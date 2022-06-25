Denise Richards received an apology from Lisa Rinna by text over rumors about an affair.

If you need the receipts, you can get them from Lisa Rinna. Reality TV actress, 58, used Instagram Stories Thursday to verify that she texted her former co-star Denise Richards an apology after it was brought up on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “Denise, I’m very sorry for the way I treated you on and around the show,” stated a screenshotted text message from Rinna dated Oct. 2. I hope all is well with you and your family and send my best wishes.” ‘Thank you very much for your SMS,’ Richards allegedly responded on Oct. 4th.

Rinna made a separate Instagram Story post explaining why she didn’t release the texts

A lot [sic] of thanks [sic]. It’s my wish that you and your family are doing well.” During the production of “RHOBH,” Rinna made a separate Instagram Story post explaining why she didn’t release the texts. The truth is, I didn’t show that on air.” The founder of Rinna Beauty wrote, “Because I assumed it was private, but since I’ve already seen the episode, I thought we should set the record straight.

Rinna, 49, said in Wednesday’s episode of “RHOBH” that she had contacted Richards, 51, following their split in Season 10 of the reality show. After Richards was questioned about an alleged romance with Brandi Glanville, which Richards has adamantly denied, the two pals fell out with each other.

Rinna said, “I believed my friend would’ve told me the truth.

While on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Rinna said, “I believed my friend would’ve told me the truth.” When I think about all the other things Denise has lied to me about over the years, I feel sorry.'”

“It feels like Denise has weaponized our friendship and used all she can to make me feel bad.” ‘Lisa, you know better than I.’ There are no words to describe what my kids have been through.”

Richards apologized for her behavior on the current season of “RHOBH,”

Garcelle Beauvais pressed Rinna on whether she received a text from Richards apologizing for her behavior on the current season of “RHOBH,” to which the “Drop Dead Gorgeous” star replied, “When?”

After Rinna’s denial, she took to social media in an attempt to clear up her name.

An aide to Richards did not immediately react to Page Six’s request for comment, and she has not addressed the screenshots on her own social media accounts, which is unusual.

Related Articles: Ex-Vlog Squad Member Jeff Wittek Is Suing David Dobrik for $10 Million After He Suffered a Stunt Injury!

Olivia Culpo and Her Nfl Player Husband Christian Mc Caffrey Share a Passionate Kiss as The Sun Sets on Their Third Anniversary!

Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Contract with Audible A Division of Amazon!

For More Updates Keep Reading: https://www.onlykaty.com