“Don’t Be Tardy” View Photos of Star Brielle Biermann’s Amazing Glow-Up!

Honesty is always the best policy! In just a few years, Kim Zolciak-daughter, Biermann's Don't Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann, has transformed from a precocious girl to a lovely woman.

People often assume the Bravolebrity has undergone plastic surgery due to her spectacular makeover, which she reveals to her fans. Brielle Biermann isn’t afraid to admit what she’s done and hasn’t done to change her physical look. Lip injections are something the influencer has been vocal about, despite previously denying having everything from a nose operation to butt implants done.

Her initial lip enhancements began in 2016 when she was just 19 years old. According to Kim, she had heard her eldest daughter’s lip complaints when she was still in the womb. In other words: “I was like, ‘I’m taking you to the greatest.'”

Prior to beginning a new round of injections in the year 2020, Brielle had her filler dissolved. In October, she confessed to ET that she had “too many chefs in the kitchen” and started seeing many doctors, which caused her lips to lose their “form” and become overfilled.

There’s no denying that today’s fashionista prefers a more pared-back style. “The natural mood is just far better,” she revealed while watching the premiere of Don’t Be Tardy on October 13 on her Instagram Story. She said her new brown hair and thinner lips make her happier, and she’s thinking about giving up her false eyelashes.

That doesn’t mean she cares about what other people think, but she does. Those who criticized her lip fillers in 2016 received a clear message from her. People who think I have “ruined” my face should know that it is not the case. She captioned a snapshot of herself flashing the middle finger at the camera, “I love it, keep it coming!”

The Real, Brielle was accused of having her pubic hair thickened using steroid injections

People are talking about more than just what she looks like. During the 2017 season of The Real, Brielle was accused of having her pubic hair thickened using steroid injections. She responded to host Adrienne Bailon on Snapchat, writing, “‘Oh my God!’ My a** has always been the same! “Wait, what?” She went on to say, “I’m almost 20 years old!!!” My mother doesn’t have to approve of my getting cosmetic surgery, even if I wanted it. I can confirm that this ass is 100% real.

In support of her daughter, Kim Zolciak-Biermann has claimed that her large posterior is the result of hours spent in the gym. After the incident, she told People magazine, “I get annoyed when they come for Brielle. ” ‘I suppose the nose has settled down — Brielle has not had a nose job,’ I believe.’ Teresa and Joe Giudice were married for two decades and have two children together.

Of course, Brielle was quick to disavow it. It’s my favorite thing when people accuse me of having my nose done, even if it has never been done. “All these hoes are upset about my flawless nose since I was just blessed with it,” the actress posted on Twitter in April 2020. A “very fantastic bra” was previously cited as the reason for her enormous cleavage.

This is all there is to it, my friends. ‘Reality darling’ Brielle claims to have undergone a significant makeover. Check out the gallery below for a visual representation of her change.

