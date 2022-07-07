Elora Danan’s Trip to California Is Suggested at It in The “Reservation Dogs” Season 2 Trailer!

With Season 2 of Reservation Dogs nearing, FX has released a new video to give fans a taste of what’s to come.

Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs) and Jackie (Elva Guerra) are on their way to California in Season 2 of the FX original, which premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, August 3 at 9 p.m. ET. Their Oklahoma-based reservation is still inhabited by Elora’s best friends Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) and Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), as well as Cheese (Lane Factor).

This place has been really messed up lately. Willie believes it’s all my fault.” When she visits the reservation’s medical center, Jana Schmieding, a receptionist from Rutherford Falls, portrays the receptionist. Friends are dealing with the consequences of their Season 1 split, and there’s a palpable tension in the air.

‘That nasty medicine will come back to bite you hard,’ Bucky, Wes Studi’s character, threatens. It’s not going to be easy for Bear, who is working as a roofer while Elora and Jackie are “running away” to California, either. His gripe is that “they don’t teach you anything, they simply want you to know,” and he doesn’t even know what he’s complaining about.

What may be the solution to their problems? “Tell them the ramifications of it will linger on in their hearts until they deal with the shame inside,” says Spirit (Dallas Goldtooth). Elora and her pals may be on the verge of reconciliation if such a piece of advice is given. In the trailer, below, you can see some much-needed hugs being given to the characters.

Take a peek at the new trailer and don’t miss Reservation Dogs when it airs later this summer on television.

The second season of Reservation Dogs will premiere on Hulu on August 3rd at 8 p.m.

