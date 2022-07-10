Following Onstage Collapse, Carlos Santana Cancels Six Shows!

Six future gigs of Carlos Santana’s Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour have been postponed due to tiredness and dehydration.

Numerous media outlets claim that the manager of the 74-year-old guitarist indicated that the musician needed a break and “profoundly regrets” the postponements he made. According to Santana’s manager, he’s looking forward to returning, “but his health is our number one concern.” In Noblesville, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Rogers, Arkansas; Dallas, Texas; and Woodlands, Texas, the shows have been postponed due to a weather-related cancellation.

Just minutes before he was scheduled to take the stage with Earth, Wind & Fire at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, he received word of the postponements.

Indianapolis Star reports the announcement of postponement elicited “a collective moan” from about 20,000 fans in attendance. The show has been rescheduled for Sunday, August 3. Announcing the news came just a few days after Santana was taken to the hospital after passing out at a concert in Clarkston, Mich. It happened while he was on stage at Pine Knob Music Theatre.

Carlos Santana waved to clapping fans as he’s helped off the stage pic.twitter.com/YA55N4QCZe — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 6, 2022

He collapsed and was quickly taken care of by the theater staff. While he was wheeled off stage, concertgoers captured footage of him waving to the crowd. EXCLUSIVE: Donny says Santana “played for no more than five to 10 minutes if that, then went down” at the concert he attended.

As Donny recalls, Santana gave a beautiful speech prior to beginning to play, talking about showing love and compassion.

You could see the sweat running down his shirt about five minutes prior to his passing out….” On that particular day, the venue was sweltering, with temperatures in excess of 90 degrees. On top of that, it was probably over 100 degrees up there, what with the sun beating down and all the lights shining down on him while he performed. They had to work with him for at least 30 minutes before they were finally able to bring him to his feet.” According to Santana’s publicist, “he was overcome by heat exhaustion and dehydration,” Michael Jensen confirmed to ET on Tuesday night.

At some point in the first 20 minutes of his performance, Santana was seen sitting down on a drum riser and then falling backward as medical personnel ran to his aid.

Related: Kristen Stewart Weds Kirsten Dunst, Played by actor and director Jesse Plemons!

Bodies on Netflix Will Be Hosted by ‘unorthodox’ Stars Shira Haas & Stephen Graham!

Robson Green and Tom Brittney “Grantchester” discuss about relationship issues in season 7!

For More Updates Keep Reading: https://www.onlykaty.com