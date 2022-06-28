Friends Honour the Assassinated Aspiring Lawyer Zara Aleena-Murdered by A Stranger While Strolling Down the Street!

Bereaved family and friends have paid homage to Zara Aleena, 35, an aspiring lawyer killed in an attack in Ilford, east London, in the wee hours of Sunday morning. Described by police as an “opportunistic attack by a stranger,” a 29-year-old man has been detained and charged with murder.

No weapons were used in the incident on Cranbrook Road, leading to Gants Hill station, according to the police who investigated.

Some of Zara’s closest friends and family members have already spoken out about her tragic death, according to the BBC. As a friend put it, “She was the sweetest person you could ever meet, always optimistic.” — Sophie It seemed like she could talk to anyone for hours and brighten up the entire room. According to another acquaintance of Zara’s who spoke to the media, she turned down a cab ride home because she chose to walk two miles alone and since Zara was known to prefer walking to driving.

“It is now suspected that [Zara] was the victim of an opportunist stranger attack,” Chief Supt Stuart Bell stated in a statement regarding the case.” They are aware of this and will be kept informed. “

In the wake of Zara Aleen’s death, he said, “women should not have to adjust their behavior and should be free to go about their business feeling safe whatever time of day or night and it is our obligation to guarantee that happens.”

They can’t be everywhere at once. Please report any suspicious or inappropriate behavior or seek help if you feel intimidated,” the organization says.

All of Zara’s loved ones are in our thoughts at this terrible moment.

