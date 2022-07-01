Funny Surprise for “anxious” from Tom Brady the Hollywood Return of Cameron Diaz: I’ve Been Relatively Successful at Retiring!

He’s been there. Cameron Diaz received a phone call from Tom Brady after Jamie Foxx asked him for advice on returning to the industry.

Filming for Netflix’s upcoming action-comedy Back in Action is scheduled to begin later this year, and on June 29, Jamie Foxx and Julianne Hough recorded a phone chat.

“Cameron I apologize if I offended you by recording this, but there’s no going back now. In order to bring back another GOAT, the Ray actor tweeted a short audio clip of the GOAT’s voice.

For his part, Foxx dialed Mary McDonnell’s phone number. In an agitated voice, Diaz stated, “I’m really nervous.” As I paced the room, it occurred to me: However, I have no idea how to go about this, you know?” The Oscar winner had the good sense to bring in an expert. On the other line there is someone who can help you with this,” he tells him. ‘Can I put him in?’ I asked. What did Foxx want to know? He didn’t disclose who he was talking to.

“That would be fantastic,” the native San Diegan stated. The more help I can get, the better.” The stars were greeted by a deep voice. “Cameron, it’s the greatest of all time,” Foxx said. What a shocker! Is this Tom Brady? Diaz inquired with a chuckle.

Then Brady stated, “I was chatting to Jamie and he told me that you need a few pointers on how to unretire. “I’ve had some success in unretiring,” I say. This was exactly what I needed,” the co-founder of Avaline Wines remarked of the athlete’s viewpoint. After winning Super Bowl LV earlier this year, Brady revealed that he was leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After 41 days of retirement, he decided to return to the game.

For the past two months, I’ve recognized that my position is still on the field, not in the stands. That day will arrive. This isn’t the time yet,” Brady tweeted in March. We have a great group of friends, and my family is always there for me. They are the ones who make it all possible. For the 23rd time, I’m returning to Tampa.

On Wednesday, Diaz announced via Instagram Story that her return to the limelight will be with Back in Action. It is only you who can get me back in the game!… Jamie Foxx!!!” This is going to be so much fun, I can’t even wait!” she exclaimed in her message. Two of their films, 1999’s Any Given Sunday and this year’s Annie adaptation, were Diaz’s final on-screen roles before she announced her retirement in 2018. In recent months, the Charlie’s Angels actress has prioritized spending time with her husband Benji Madden and daughter Radix, 2.

For a lengthy amount of time, “when you’re the guy that’s sort of delivering on this one thing, everything surrounding, all parts of you that aren’t that has to sort of being handed off to other people,” Diaz said to Kevin Hart during an August 2021 episode on Heart to Heart. To put it simply, I need to be better managed as an individual. Cameron Diaz is a one-woman operation.

Diaz had been offered numerous jobs over the years but had “politely declined” all of them.

Nevertheless, I was beginning to realize that for my own, spiritual self, one part of me that was operating at a high level wasn’t enough.” Before JamieFoxx and Netflix came calling, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in March that Diaz had been offered numerous jobs over the years but had “politely declined” all of them. It was natural for her friends to inquire whether she was sure that retiring from acting was what she wanted, but there was no doubt in their minds that Cameron could always come back if she desired.

“It wasn’t and still isn’t a one-time event.” There is no set date for the release of Back in Action. Cameras will begin rolling in the new year.

