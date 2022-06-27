How the General Hospital cast is Helping Jack and Kristina Wagner After the Death of Their son? Latest Updates!￼

Co-stars Jack and Kristina Wagner’s loss of their son Harrison solidified the feeling that everyone on General Hospital is one big family. Several cast members walked the red carpet ahead of the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards and opened up to ET’s Deidre Behar about how they’ve all come together to support the Wagners at the most painful times of their lives.

The Wagners were not in attendance at the Pasadena Civic Center, but their support for the cast was palpable. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kelly Monaco, who plays Sam McCall on ABC’s long-running soap opera, tells them she understands what they’re going through because of a tragic event last year.

My best buddy had a similar experience in November and the GH cast was incredible,” Monaco remarked. As a family, the same grace has been shown to Kristina and Jack.” My skin crawls just thinking about it. Their plight breaks my heart, for the simple reason that I understand exactly how they feel. It’s heartbreaking. That’s why I hope more people are aware of the decades-long epidemic that’s been going on,”

Harrison Passed Away a Few Weeks Ago

Harrison passed away a few weeks ago. He was a 27-year-old man at the time. The Wagners revealed shortly after the news emerged that they had established a fund in Harrison’s honor. When Jack and Kristina Wagner announced the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund, they also revealed Harrison’s demise.

For the memory of their son Harrison, Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner established the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund. ” Harrison was a happy, outgoing teenager whose grin brightened whatever room he entered. There are many males and family members who will miss him, according to the site’s description.

He lost his battle with addiction, and we are devastated. We hope that this scholarship will help other young men who are struggling with addiction but cannot afford treatment.

Aside from that, the site explains that all donations will go to the New Life House, a recovery community, to help young men pay for their rent or a portion of their rent.

Cynthia Watros said, “There’s no way to minimize the pain but simply be there when they need us.”

The GH family has done just that.

By way of explanation, Laura Wright assured ET that “we will be there with open arms” even though the Wagners had yet to return to work. Nancy Lee Grahn says she has been in touch with Kristina since the tragic event, according to Kelly Thiebaud, who attended the funeral.

It was Grahn who inked “Reproductive Freedom” on her chest and wore a handbag bearing the slogan “Bans Off Our Bodies,” in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, who stated, “She is amazingly strong and an outstanding mother.” As a parent of a child with an addiction, it was difficult.” That’s an illness, there’s no doubt about that. Kristina in particular has my admiration and respect since she is handling herself admirably given the circumstances. Powerful.”

It was just a few days after Harrison’s death that his on-off girlfriend, Sophie Bui, posted an impassioned Instagram farewell. This is a heartfelt letter to you, darling.” I’m completely devastated. You called to apologize for canceling our plans on Friday. We were inseparable for seven years, despite the fact that we saw one other only intermittently. No matter how things turn out. As long as I’m here, Sophia wrote. You have my apologies for the last few days of missed calls at odd hours of the night. I miss sleeping cuddled up in your polar bear arms. Sending you videos of cute animals is something I miss doing. In a letter to him, she said, “I miss you sending beautiful tunes that made me cry.”

Harrison’s girlfriend Sophie said I was never alone in this world with you

As she said this, “I was never alone in this world with you,” she added. “You were the elixir that nourished my spirit. ” You were the one I was looking for. Hopefully, my presence brought you some relief. I’ll always be your fav. You are the only person I will ever choose to love, no matter what happens in this or any other lifetime.”

Peter, Harrison’s older brother, also posted a tribute to him on Instagram, along with a collection of nostalgic images.

