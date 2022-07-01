How the Kardashians Are Helping Travis Barker During His Hospitalization? They Are “Pretty Concerned!

Kourtney Kardashian and her family are “very concerned” about Travis Barker’s prognosis after he was admitted to a nearby hospital with pancreatitis. “He’s been receiving an outpouring of good wishes, especially from the Kardashians,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, June 29.

It is hoped that he will be discharged from the hospital within the next 24-72 hours with the best treatment.

An unspecified health issue led to the band member, 46, being brought to West Hills Hospital on June 28. The 42-year-old founder of Poosh, TMZ claims, was joined by her spouse. A move to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles eventually occurred.

Another source informed Us that Barker’s recent health emergency was caused by pancreatitis, but neither he nor Khloe Kardashian has addressed it. Mayo Clinic: (According to the Mayo Clinic, pancreatitis occurs when the pancreas is inflamed.)

Causing His Fans to Wonder About His Health and Send Their Good Wishes.

The Meet the Barkers star tweeted “God save me” a few hours before he was sent to the hospital, causing his fans to wonder about his health and send their good wishes. Ariana Moakler’s stepdaughter Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler’s daughter Atiana, 23, have spoken out in his defense. Alabama even asked for prayers on social media in a series of posts dedicated to her father.

Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian in Portofino, Italy, the “All the Small Things” singer is currently in the hospital

A month after tying the knot with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian in Portofino, Italy, the “All the Small Things” singer is currently in the hospital. The couple, who got engaged in October of 2021, married in May in a Santa Barbara courthouse after holding a non-legal ceremony in April in Las Vegas without a marriage license.

With Diana Cooper’s reporting.

