In Reaction To The Star Wars Rumor that Mace Windu Is Still Alive Hayden Christensen!

When it comes to well-known film franchises, there are just a few that can match Star Wars. The three distinct trilogies that have appeared in theaters over the years have influenced generations of young people. Re-enacting his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Hayen Christensen recently responded to the Star Wars myth that Mace Windu is still alive.

This is where Samuel L. Jackson made his Star Wars début, starring in the prequel trilogy as Mace Windu.

This is where Samuel L. Jackson made his Star Wars début, starring in the prequel trilogy as Mace Windu. Although Palpatine seemed to have murdered him, Jackson has speculated that he may still be alive; we never saw his body. Upon being queried by MTV News about the fate of Mace Windu, Hayden Christensen reacted with the amusing statement: “Honestly, same.” Hayden Christensen has worked with Samuel L. Jackson on two Star Wars films, and it appears that he is supportive of his friend’s attempts in general.

Mace Windu may have made it out of Palpatine’s room unscathed in Revenge of the Sith, as well.

Mace Windu may have made it out of Palpatine’s room unscathed in Revenge of the Sith, as well. And with George Lucas’ beloved space opera property extending across television and the big screen, everything is conceivable. During a promotional tour for Disney+‘s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Hayden Christensen made some remarks about Mace Windu.

When it was announced that he and Ewan McGregor would reprise their roles from the prequels for the first time, fans were overjoyed. It’s possible that Samuel L. Jackson will be able to reprise his role as Master Windu at some point, as the prequels and original trilogy continue to play a significant role in the franchise. Crossing my fingers.

You may watch Mace Windu’s final appearance in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith here for those who don’t recall.

You may watch Mace Windu’s final appearance in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith here for those who don’t recall. Anakin Skywalker betrayed the Jedi Master even though he had the upper hand over Palpatine and could have terminated the Emperor’s reign before it began. Despite the fact that Windu was flung out the window, his body was never found. For example, in addition to films like the sequel trilogy and original live-action shows on Disney+, the Star Wars franchise has been steadily increasing in popularity over time. The Mandalorian was the first to set this trend, and it quickly grew in popularity among both new and old fans. The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, both produced by Lucasfilm, have continued this pattern, and there will be many more in the future.

That should pave the way for the comeback of Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic Jedi. But new programs like Andor and Ahsoka are on the way, and it’s not certain when Star Wars will return to the big screen. To keep you entertained till then, here are the upcoming movie release dates for 2022.

Related Articles: Actor Luke Pell, Star of Bachelor Nation Has Proposed to Longtime New Girlfriend Amanda Mertz!

Miles Teller Claims to Have Had “conversations” with Tom Cruise Over the Possibility of “top Gun 3!

Star of “insecure” and “send Help” Jean Elie Announces Her Engagement to Randall Bailey!

For More Updates Keep Reading: https://www.onlykaty.com