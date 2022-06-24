Is Austin Butler’s Voice in Elvis Actually Austin Butler’s Voice?

As the title character in Baz Luhrmann’s musical biography “Elvis,” which tells the story of the life and career of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Austin Butler has not left the building. Instead, he stepped up to the microphone. After watching “Elvis,” spectators are bound to wonder if Butler is lip-syncing the King’s songs or truly performing them. However, the idea of an actor having another actor sing in a film has been done before. Marni Nixon sang Eliza Doolittle’s singing voice for Audrey Hepburn in “My Fair Lady,” whereas Bill Lee sang Captain Von Trapp’s voice in “The Sound of Music” for Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

Neither Hepburn nor Plummer had to impersonate a well-known real-life person like Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury in either of those roles. “Bohemian Rhapsody” star Rami Malek relied on the late music legend’s original vocal records to help him recreate Mercury’s unique singing voice. Elton John was so taken with Taron Egerton’s performance in the musical biopic “Rocketman” that he and the actor did a duet of “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” over the film’s closing credits as a tribute to Egerton’s audacity.

Butler had to choose between lip-syncing the King’s songs in “Elvis” or risking ridicule from fans and critics if he fell short of expectations in a world overrun with Presley impersonators.

As Confirmed by Luhrmann, Butler Sings the Early Elvis Songs in The Film

In an effort to dispel any doubts moviegoers might have about whether Austin Butler’s singing in “Elvis” is truly authentic, director Baz Luhrmann made a big announcement on social media about Butler’s singing ability. During an early stage of production, Luhrmann confirmed that Butler will perform some of Presley’s songs, including “That’s All Right Mama,” in an Instagram post that included test footage.

“There has been a wonderful response to Austin’s version of Trouble; but, many of you continue to wonder, “Is Austin singing?” Thank you for understanding that Austin sings all of the young Elvis songs from the movie, but please excuse me for not being more specific “According to what Luhrmann wrote, Austin and the lads are “jamming out” while we test our lenses in this very early camera (2019) test. Butler, according to the director, was already able to sing in the style of Elvis Presley before he ever began taking voice lessons for two years. Butler was thanked by Luhrmann at the end of his post for enabling him to publish the clip.

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter posted an emotional reaction to Butler’s singing video

Riley Keough, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, was so moved by the video of Austin Butler singing “Trouble” that she published it on her Instagram account. When Baz Luhrmann posted a video of Austin’s first-ever screen test today, Keough decided he had to upload it because “what he was able to accomplish is just so lovely.

” While many may not realize it, Austin Butler is the one who is singing all of the early Elvis vocals in the @elvismovie, one of the most remarkable aspects to me about it (since he’s done such an excellent job).

Luhrmann was awestruck by Butler’s portrayal of Elvis in the film, which he described as if he had been born to play the character.

I didn’t pick him: It’s as if the part attracted him because he was virtually born to play it,” he said in an interview with Collider. Among the similarities between Presley and Butler, according to Luhrmann, is the fact that both men lost their moms in their early twenties. He also revealed that Butler spent around two years really immersing himself in his character as the rock ‘n’ roll star. A deprogramming process is currently taking place because it has been so long since the director said he had known who he was.

On June 23, 2022, the film “Elvis,” in which Tom Hanks plays Elvis Presley’s longtime manager, Col. Tom Parker, opened in theaters.

