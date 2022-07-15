Issa Rae Reveals that She Is “ruminating” About an “insecure” Spinoff Series!

There’s some good news coming your way if you’ve been missing Issa, Molly, Kelli, and Tiffany each week. Issa Rae, the creator, and actress of the HBO sitcom Insecure, told ET that it now seems much more likely than ever before that the show will get a spinoff. But fans shouldn’t get too thrilled just yet; the actress hasn’t set anything in stone.

At the Rap Sh!t premiere of her new comedy series, ET talked with Issa Rae and inquired about the status of the frequently touted spinoff of the Emmy-nominated show that wrapped in December.

Rae said, “I’m thinking about it, I’ve been mulling it over for a long, and I haven’t sat down to put pen to paper,” adding that she was taking her time so that people wouldn’t “miss the show.”

It shouldn’t be like, “B**ch, you just finished, why are we having this,” she continued. I’m thinking about it, but nothing is finalized yet since I want to make sure it’s correct before executing it. After five seasons and 44 episodes, Insecure came to an end on HBO, with an ending that Rae, the show’s creator Prentice Penny, and the cast, which also included Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, and others, said allowed them to leave on their own terms. Regarding her character’s development on screen, Rae told ET, “I mean, this is a voyage of growth.” “If Issa is where she was in season 1, then we failed,” said the actor.

Leonard Robinson (Taurean Jackson) observed, “Like most TV shows, not everybody is going to get what they want, but when it comes to the conclusion, [we got] what the characters deserved and what they wanted, which is a fantastic, fulfilling ending.” It all came to a fitting conclusion, he continues.

It’s not as though these people’s lives are coming to a close, Penny added, pointing out that their storylines go on. Simply put, neither the readership nor the writers are following them on their journey. However, they will still carry on and live their lives, in theory. Knowing that “really freed us up” to stop worrying about the ideal conclusion, he claimed. “You know, a TV show doesn’t usually get to decide when it wants to finish. We enjoyed season 5 immensely, and everything had been planned, according to Sujata Day, who played Sarah.

Rap Sh!t is an HBOMax Original series that follows two estranged high school pals from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. Rae may be considering a spinoff that fits with such a lyrical finale, but she is eager for viewers to see it out. The idea was created from Rae’s original Insecure script with the intention of highlighting the difficulties women encounter while attempting to enter the male-dominated hip-hop industry.

As the show’s creator and executive producer, Syreeta Singleton of Insecure is joined by Rae and Singleton, Montrel McKay of A Black Lady Sketch Show of Hoorae, Jonathan Berry of Insecure, and Dave Becky of 3 Arts’ Russian Doll.

In keeping with Rae’s admission that the series was somewhat inspired by their real-life experience, hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of the City Girls also serve as co-executive producers.

Rae told ET that she wanted to base a show solely around the female rap scene because she is a fan of it. She made a point of mentioning how her personal “coming up” had occurred via social media and how unique that process is for musicians in comparison to more conventional methods of discovery. She continued, “It simply feels like a new time for artists to get discovered and to show themselves honestly.” And the show is essentially just about identity, which is something I initially found difficult to portray.

A show about female rappers obviously needs the special touch from their many real-life influences, as Rae revealed. Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, the City Girls, No Name, Nicki Minaj, and Tierra Whack are just a few of the current female rappers who have influenced this concert, according to the performer. “We pieced together various aspects of their lives and woven them into Shawna and Mia’s story.” The City Girls were referred to as the “greatest female rap duet since like Salt-N-Pepa” by Rae. They are amazing, so we really wanted to have their approval, she continued. Their journey is extremely similar to Shawna and Mia’s.

When the first two episodes of Rap Sh!t air on Thursday, July 21, viewers may see if Shawna and Mia succeed were JT and Miami failed. The subsequent eight-episode season will air one episode every week, culminating on September 1.

