Kevin Hart’s Height and Comparison to Well-Known Co-Stars Like the Rock and Mark Wahlberg!

Despite his diminutive size, Kevin Hart is incredibly skilled. The 43-year-old actor and comedian are about 5 feet 2 inches tall, which only adds to his popularity. In his comedy specials and for his on-screen personas, Kevin’s height is frequently a recurring joke.

Kevin frequently works with co-stars who, to put it mildly, have a few extra inches on him in many of the blockbuster movies he’s appeared in. There is always humor in the interaction between Kevin and his taller co-stars.

Details about Kevin’s height disparity with some of his Hollywood close friends are provided below by HollywoodLife.

Height Disparity Between The Rock and Kevin Hart

Kevin’s most well-known repeat film co-star is without a doubt Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock is over a foot taller than Kevin and stands at 6 feet 5 inches tall, which is a startling height disparity. Central Intelligence, Hobbs & Shaw, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level and DC League of Super-Pets are just a few of the movies in which the two have appeared together. Fans admire the tight relationship that Kevin and The Rock have developed.

Height Disparity Between Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg

Kevin is outmatched by Mark Wahlberg by around six inches. About 5 feet 8 inches tall, the actor who plays Ted. He and Kevin are good friends, and this is their first collaboration in a film.

In the upcoming Netflix comedy Me Time, Kevin portrays a stay-at-home father who, when his wife and children are gone, rekindles his friendship with his old BFF (played by Mark), and the two of them go on a wild weekend getaway. On August 26, Netflix will start streaming the movie.

Height Disparity Between Kevin Hart and Kaley Cuoco

Compared to his friend Kaley Cuoco, Kevin is four inches shorter. In the memorable 2015 rom-com The Wedding Ringer, Kevin primarily appeared on screen alongside Kaley’s on-screen spouse Josh Gad. Recently, Kevin and Kaley got back together for the June 24 Netflix premiere of the action comedy The Man from Toronto. Woody Harrelson also appeared in the movie.

Height Disparity Between Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart

In terms of height, Kevin is also not as comparable to his friend Will Ferrell. Will is around one foot and three inches taller than Kevin, who is about the same height. They worked well together in the comedy Get Hard (2015), in which Kevin plays a car wash manager who assists Will’s character, a rich hedge fund manager who is falsely accused of fraud. In December 2019 at his Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TLC Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, Kevin had Will and The Rock there to support him.

