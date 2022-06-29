Khaby Lame: Journey   From a Factory Employee Laid Off to a Tiktok Star

Khaby Lame is the ruler of Tiktok! Unemployed factory worker surpasses Charli D’Amelio with 143 million fans.

Charli D’Amelio, you’ve been dethroned by a new TikTok phenom.

The Verge claims that 22-year-old Khaby Lame, a Senegalese-born creative, was the most followed person on TikTok as of Wednesday night.

An estimated $27.5 million was earned on TikTok last year by D’Amelio and her younger sister Dixie, both of whom became stars on the platform after making a few seconds-long videos of themselves dancing.

What is Khaby Lame’s name?

The New York Times stated last year that Khabane “Khaby” Lame was a laid-off manufacturing worker in Chivasso, a northern industrial Italian town at the time of the pandemic. Rather than focusing on finding a new career, Lame returned to his family’s flat and began establishing himself on TikTok, under the username Khaby Lame.

Lame exploited the viral and often impossibly hard-life hack videos that flood the platform by releasing wordless reaction clips in response and demonstrating quicker ways to complete the task at hand. It’s not uncommon for Lame to reply to the creation of someone else’s toothbrush by simply applying toothpaste with his own toothbrush, as seen in the video above.

How many followers does Khaby Lame have?

Currently, Lame has more than 143.3 million TikTok followers.

What is Khaby Lame’s net worth?

An estimate by Celebrity Net Worth stated that Lame had a net worth of $5 million while he had 115 million TikTok followers.

According to Forbes, D’Amelio has a net worth of $17.5 million.

Entrepreneur Magazine’s Editors’ Choice Awards

One of Jack Daniel’s mentors was a former slave who taught him everything he knows about whisky. Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey’s Founder Celebrates His Legacy Today.

Leaders can learn to lead from the ‘Packs 5 Years Learning Into 5 Days’ school of creativity

Three Proven Ways to Stay Calm in the Face of Conflict

He’s Been Changing the World of Online Shopping for the Last 20 Years. How he copes with tough economic times is laid out in this video.

An Adolescent Prisoner, This Founder Was 15 Years Old. John Legend Is Now a Major Investor in a New Company That Came from That Idea.

Three Telltale Signs You’re Stifling Your Success Due to Your Self-Improvement

Entrepreneurs like Chip and Joanna Gaines and Shonda Rhimes have made a fortune by implementing this one business strategy. And now I’ll show you how to do it too.

Related Articles: Big Freedia Says Beyoncé with New Orleans Bounce Music ‘spread out To the World’ at The 2022 Bet Awards!

Kate Berlant and John Early: How Much an Awkward ‘Three’s Company’ Reunion Inspired Their Comedy!

A Unique Y2K Pacifier Jewelry Trend Has Just Been Introduced via Bella Hadid!

For More Updates Keep Reading: https://www.onlykaty.com