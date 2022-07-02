Khloe Kardashian appears different in a new video, with a large pout and a little nose, leading several fans to believe that she has done at least two operations.

The 38-year-old reality personality wore a skintight patterned bodysuit while advertising collagen powder in her latest video. Her hair was fashioned in disheveled waves and she accentuated her features with a generous amount of make-up. Wearing a tight camo one-piece, the mother of one showed off her dramatic weight loss.

The video, which she shared on Instagram Stories, does not appear to have been altered, but her features appear to have been airbrushed and amplified in the editing process.

There has been a lot of talk about Khloe’s changing appearance and body over the past few years.

She ultimately admitted to having a nose operation and Botox in June of 2021.

To paraphrase one of my friends: “Everyone says she’s had a third face transplant!'” “I’ve had a nose job,” I exclaim. at the KUWTK reunion, she revealed Why am I not talking about it? Everyone is so enraged.” How come no one has ever asked me this question?

This is the first interview question I’ve ever been asked regarding my nose. No doubt about it, I’ve given myself shots before. Certainly not Botox. My reaction to Botox has been dreadful. Before her baby True turned one in 2019, she disclosed that she had a rhinoplasty in April of that year.

“I received it a few weeks prior to True’s first birthday. Tweeted: “I’m in love!” One of the star’s followers wrote, “Worst recovery ever! “I will never do this again!” Stop! Khloe yelled in response. It was a piece of cake for me. That’s out of this world. It was truly a breeze for me. The only thing I’m sorry for is not doing it sooner.

Confidence Issue

When Khloe heard her mother Kris Jenner tell a friend she needed a nose operation when she was a youngster, she was distraught and has suffered from body image issues ever since.

British Cosmopolitan quotes Khloe Kardashian as saying in 2013: “Words are the most potent weapon, they can leave scars forever.”

It wasn’t meant to hurt, but when I was around nine, I overheard my mother telling her friend that she needed a nose job. Many make-up artists have advised me that “you should get a nose job,” even though my face has matured. As a result, many Good American fans believe the company’s creator has undergone a second nose job.

