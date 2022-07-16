Khloe Kardashian’s New Relationship Isn’t a “Priority” as She Prepares for Tristan Thompson’s Second Pregnancy!

Khloe Kardashian’s life recently has undergone a number of significant changes. First, it was rumored in late June that the Good American creator, 38, was seeing an unidentified man whom she met through her sister Kim Kardashian, which HollywoodLife confirmed via multiple sources. The news that she is carrying a child through surrogacy with Tristan Thompson, her ex-partner, and father to 4-year-old True Thompson, was later confirmed on July 13.

Despite the fact that fans were thrilled to see Khloe dating again after her tumultuous relationship with the 31-year-old NBA star, which included two scandals involving Tristan’s infidelity, Khloe is not focused on that aspect of her life as she prepares to give birth to her second child, according to sources close to the Kardashian family.

Khloe has a sincere faith that she will eventually come across the kind of love she feels she deserves. But not today, according to a source who spoke exclusively to HollywoodLife. Khloe has made the decision to put her love life on wait in order to put her newborn baby and True as her top priorities. Her career and health are next in importance after that.

After that, the insider stated that the former Revenge Body host had indeed tried dating once more, giving the woman optimism for the future. She is not, in any way, given up on men. She is aware that there is someone out there who will never desire to cheat on her and who will desire the same things as she does, they added. She learned that she is more than just a catch and that she is capable of experiencing attraction and affection for someone by dipping her hand into the dating pool.

She had completely forgotten about it. The difficulties of dating again for Khloe as the due date for her new child approached were discussed by another insider. Khloe is “beyond delighted about the baby, so it’s been really hard for her to keep the news to herself,” they said. “Especially when people have been pushing her to get out and date and asking why she wasn’t pouring herself into finding a new boyfriend.” She was unable to express the true reason, which was that she was expecting a new baby and that was essentially the only thing on her mind.

Just a few days before Khloe’s pregnancy announcement, HollywoodLife reported that her family was thrilled with her decision to put herself first and try love again. Kim and Kourtney [Kardashian] have consistently been Khloe’s strongest supporters because they have witnessed the amount of drama she has experienced in almost every relationship she has been in.

They’re fed up with watching her mistreated and want her to find someone deserving of all the love she offers because she deserves the world, the insider exclusively revealed to HL. In addition, a different insider claimed that Kim had attempted to urge Khloe to step outside of her comfort zone.

Khloe is the only Kar-Jenner sister who is now unmarried; Kylie Jenner is content with Travis Scott, Kourtney recently wed Travis Barker, and Kendall Jenner appears to have reignited her romance with NBA player Devin Booker. Kim is dating Pete Davidson. When the time is perfect, Khloe hopefully finds someone who will treat her and her children like the aristocracy they truly are!

