Lindsie Chrisley Admits That Saying She Would Never Reconcile with Parents Was Reckless!

Convicted TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter Lindsie are doing her best to stay optimistic in the face of her parents’ recent convictions for bank fraud and tax evasion. As a result of their crimes, they face up to 30 years in prison. Chrisley opened out about her views regarding her family’s issues in a recent Instagram Q&A post.

There is no secret that she and her parents have a tense relationship. Asked how she maintains her “happiness” in the face of all the bad press she receives, she gave a thoughtful response. Another topic of conversation was Chrisley’s love life, which she discussed during the Q&A. She discussed her relationship with her newly split ex-husband as well as her current love life. To learn more, continue reading.

Lindsie Chrisley Prays For Better Days

On her Instagram Story Q&A, Chrisley answered a number of questions concerning her personal life. Chrisley was asked how she remained “happy despite all the awful news” that kept coming her way on “Chrisley Knows Best,” and she said, “I don’t know.

I don’t have anything worked out, was her reply. One day, I hope to be able to wake up with a sense of peace and lightness, and everything will be right with the world. Focus on the things you can control while you wait. God, my son and his girlfriends, and my job.

She continued, “It’s hard not to listen to noise, but when you walk in your truth, it’s not quite as loud.” Fans are understandably concerned about her well-being in light of the recent legal drama involving her parents, her troubled relationship with them, and her still-recent split.

Todd and Julie Chrisley Were Convicted

On June 7th, Todd and Julie Chrisley, Chrisley’s parents, were found guilty of conspiracy to conduct bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Besides the wire fraud, Julie was also convicted of a separate offense. It’s unclear when they’ll be sentenced, but it’s possible they might get 30 years in prison.

However, their lawyer Bruce Morris told People that the Chrisleys are “very upset in the court’s judgment” and that the pair will definitely appeal.

Some $30 million in bank loans have been alleged of being fraudulently obtained by the Chrisleys. It was spent on their lavish lifestyle, and when the bills came due, they filed for bankruptcy to avoid paying.

She Has Been Estranged From Them

Chrisley’s connection with her parents is poor at best, and the two haven’t spoken in some time. Following their conviction, the host of the “Coffee Convos” podcast issued an Instagram story post in which she said she was “very disappointed” by the decision.

Because I was spending time with my family the week before, I knew that many of you were hoping to hear from me this week on the podcasts.” Because of the verdict, I’m heartbroken for myself, as well as my son, and my entire family.

Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers at this trying time. I’ll be back when the time is right, I promise. Please accept my heartfelt gratitude for your continuing love and encouragement.” During her Q&A session, she also discussed her relationship with her parents and whether they reconciled. “Covering more specifics on this with my attorney this week on @coffeeconvospodcast,” she said on Instagram. I believe the moment has come to express our truth and not only what the media and social media would have us believe.

She also talked openly about her personal relationships.

Her personal love life was also a topic of discussion during Chrisley’s interview. In October of last year, she formalized her divorce from Will Campbell, her husband of nine years. They made the decision to end their marriage public earlier this month.

Reacting to speculation about their future togetherness, she stated flatly: “For those wondering if I’m reconciling with Will, no. “I’ve moved on with my life and am content with it right now!” According to her, she is neither dating Josh Murray nor Robbie Hayes at this time, despite the reports.

