Mickey Rourke Describes Tom Cruise as “irrelevant” Despite the Success of “Top Gun: Maverick,” Which Made Billions of Dollars!

No, Mickey Rourke doesn’t see the point in Tom Cruise being so successful. In an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, the Oscar-nominated actor, 69, talked about his thoughts on Tom Cruise, 60, and how well the actor’s long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick performed at the box office.

Maverick debuted 36 years ago, it smashed Memorial Day weekend box office records and has already crossed the $1 billion mark globally

When Top Gun: Maverick debuted 36 years ago, it smashed Memorial Day weekend box office records and has already crossed the $1 billion mark globally. It’s by far the most important film in Cruise’s career to this point. Asked if he had any thoughts on the film’s performance, Rourke remarked, “It’s a great performance.” “To me, that’s a bunch of s—-. For 35 years, he’s been doing the exact same thing. It just doesn’t sit well with me.” Exactly? “Morgan inquired, as Rourke replied, “Yeah, truly, brother,” to which Morgan nodded. As he spoke, he added: “Money and power aren’t important to me at all.

My idols growing up were Monty Clift and Marlon Brando, and those actors are the ones I strive to be like when watching Al Pacino, Chris Walken, and Robert De Niro’s early work, as well as Richard Harris and Ray Winstone. Lots of actors who were just faking…. So, “Do you believe Tom Cruise is a good actor?” Morgan questioned. In the words of Rourke, “I don’t think he matters in my universe.” A spokesman for Cruise did not immediately return a call seeking comment from PEOPLE.

As an actor, Cruise has had a long and successful career, beginning with the film Risky Business

As an actor, Tom Cruise has had a long and successful career, beginning with the films Risky Business (1980) and All the Right Moves (1985). His career has taken off since then, with hits like War of the Worlds and the Mission: Impossible series, as well as three nominations for the Academy Award for Best Actor, for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia respectively. In the early 1980s, Rourke made his Hollywood debut around the same time as Cruise, in films like 912 Weeks and Body Heat. Cruise received an honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

He Stated that Top Gun: Maverick Was “never” Going to Be Released on Streaming.

As you can see, he stated that Top Gun: Maverick was “never” going to be released on streaming. “I’m a film director,” he added. “I make these movies for all of you, and I feel incredibly lucky to be able to do what I do,” Cruise said at the festival.

Robert De Niro‘s continuing animosity with Rourke was not mentioned in the same interview. De Niro’s co-star in the 1987 film Angel Heart, Mickey Rourke, called him a “big f—-ing crybaby” on Instagram in 2020 and threatened to “embarrass” him if they ever met.

