Miles Teller Claims to Have Had “conversations” with Tom Cruise Over the Possibility of “top Gun 3!

A return to the Top Gun universe is something that actor Miles Teller is all for. The 35-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star was interviewed by ET’s Kevin Frazier on Thursday when he was in South Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championship presented by American Century Investments.

It’s up to Tom Cruise, who starred in both 1986 original and the follow-up released this year, he added. “It’s all up to Tom now. With him, I’ve had a few discussions on this. We’ll have to wait and see.” Regardless of whether or not a third Top Gun film happens, Teller is aware that he and Cruise have grown close enough that Teller “just sent him a note for his birthday the other day.”

In addition to Teller and a host of other young actors with whom Cruise appeared in Top Gun, Cruise was lauded by the actor for his “wonderful trip,” which is currently ongoing.

Cruise’s first $1 billion films, Top Gun: Maverick, is one of the reasons the release of the film is so unique. It’s “exactly what my crew has been saying,” Teller said while speaking to ET.

Top Gun: Maverick isn’t Teller’s first time talking about the film’s popularity. Previously, he told ET, “It’s been an amazing experience.” There had never been anything like that in his life, he conceded. This is a great sensation.

