New Teaser for “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5 Pits June with Serena!

The Handmaid’s Tale’s June (Elisabeth Moss) may have blood on her hands after killing Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), and she may face penalties, but in the new Season 5 teaser, she wants Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), his “grieving wife,” to know it was her.

Even if Luke (O-T Fagbenle) may advise June to “forget about her” because “she can’t get to you,” doing so is more difficult given the prevalence of Serena’s face.

See June getting ready to shoot at Serena in the teaser video below for more information.

When June kills Commander Waterford in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, which debuted on September 14th, she must deal with the repercussions while also attempting to rediscover her identity and mission. As Gilead’s influence spreads to Canada, the widowed Serena makes an effort to become more well-known in Toronto. Working with Nick (Max Minghella) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) aspires to become the leader of Gilead. As they continue their quest to find and save Hannah, June, Luke, and Moira (Samira Wiley) engage Gilead from a distance.

Sam Jaeger, Madeline Brewer, and Amanda Brugel are featured in the show as well.

MGM Television is in charge of making The Handmaid’s Tale. Executive producers include Kim Todd, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, and Sheila Hockin.

Season 5 debut of The Handmaid’s Tale is scheduled for September 14 on Hulu.

