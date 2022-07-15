Nominations Are Announced and Dates for The 65th Grammy Awards Show Be Set!

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live by CBS and the Recording Academy on Sunday, February 5, 2023, from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

The nominees for the event will be announced on November 15, 2022

On top of being televised on the CBS television network, the ceremony will also be streamed live and via a demand on Paramount+. The nominees for the event will be announced on November 15, 2022, and more details about the awards will be made public in the future months.

On April 3, 2022, the event this year took place in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and featured performances by artists such as Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, and Carrie Underwood. Five honors, including Album of the Year, went to Jon Batiste, while Silk Sonic won Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Leave the Door Open,” and Rodrigo took home the trophy for Best New Artist.

The Recording Academy postponed the ceremony because of health and safety concerns around the COVID-19 Omicron model

The Recording Academy postponed the ceremony because of health and safety concerns around the COVID-19 Omicron model. The 64th edition of the venerable awards show was initially slated for January 31, 2022, at the Crypto.com Arena. Due to scheduling difficulties with the Crypto.com venue, the event was later moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena and rescheduled for April 3.

The 2022 Grammys program was acknowledged as having received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Special on Wednesday, July 13. (Live). The program received nominations for Technical Direction, Camerawork, and Video Control as well as Production Design, Lighting Design/Lighting Direction, Sound Mixing, and.

