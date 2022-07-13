Olivia Colman in ‘great Expectations,’ A New Look at The Fx and Bbc Series!

Olivia Colman’s “Favourite” is clearly a period work. FX and BBC’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’s “Great Expectations” will feature an Oscar-winning performance by the actress who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of an emotionally stunted queen in “The Favourite” as Miss Havisham.

Colman plays Havisham, an elderly woman who was previously jilted at the altar and has decided to wear her wedding dress and veil until she dies in order to avenge her betrayals. Her adopted daughter, Estella, lives with Havisham (Shalom Brune-Franklin). Pip is played by Fionn Whitehead, who was born an orphan.

The six-episode series is written and executive produced by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Locke) and stars Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle, Rudi Dharmalingam, and Matt Berry, among others.

Author Charles Dickens first published “Great Expectations” as a series of weekly chapters beginning in December 1860 before it was published as a full-length novel. Exec producers for the miniseries include the same group who worked on the BBC’s 2019 “A Christmas Carol” adaptation: Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, and Kate Crowe. FX Productions, the BBC, Scott Free, and Hardy Son & Baker are all involved in the production of “Great Expectations.” As part of a BBC and FX collaboration to adapt Charles Dickens’ books, the BBC has produced a limited series including “A Christmas Carol.”

Both the BBC and FX broadcast “Taboo,” which starred Tom Hardy and was created by Christopher Knight and his team, which included the actors’ fathers Chips Hardy, Scott Free, and Hardy Son & Baker.

On the heels of “Fleabag” and “Landscapers,” Colman’s television career continues with “Great Expectations.” Colman received an Emmy for her depiction of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s “The Crown.” Actress Olivia Colman discussed her role as the Queen in a 2021 interview, calling it “the most stressful thing” she had ever attempted. She said to The Guardian: “Because everyone goes, ‘That’s not right.'” She added: “I don’t tend to read anything because I’m not very thick-skinned – so I don’t know.” If only your voice and makeup departments were as good as ours, you’d have done half your work before you even got out of the vehicle.”

For now, there is no set debut date for “Great Expectations.”

Here’s a little peek at what you may expect.

