Pink Drops Angry Protest Song “Irrelevant,” Backs Michelle Obama’s Voting Initiative!

Pink is responding to the present political climate by expressing her annoyances through an energizing hymn and promoting voting activism.

The GRAMMY winner released a brand-new song on Thursday with the working title “Irrelevant,” in which she asserted ownership of her voice, viewpoints, and self-worth. Pink wants to contribute the song’s revenues to Michelle Obama’s nationwide, nonpartisan voting effort group, When We All Vote.

The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to stand up for themselves and their rights.

The advocacy group seeks to eliminate racial and age disparities in order to transform the culture surrounding voting and boost turnout during each election cycle.

When the only response is to tell me how irrelevant I am, Pink writes in a statement, “as a woman with an opinion and the courage to speak that opinion, it gets extremely tiresome.” The song was co-written by Pink and GRAMMY-winning producer/songwriter Ian Fitchuk and has the line, “I am relevant because I exist and because I am a human being. No one is irrelevant. And no one can take away my voice.” Pink’s social media tease of the development suggests that it came together quickly.

She uploaded a quick Cappella sample of the unfinished song on Monday.

The following day, she provided an update on the song's progress: "Woke up. Got heated. Wrote song. Coming soon," she tweeted on Tuesday, posting a photo of the handwritten lyrics on a napkin as well as the message.

To set a positive example for her children, Jameson, 5, and Willow, 11, who she shares with her husband Carey Hart, Pink has given top importance. The pair opened up to ET last year about how being parents improved their life. Children forced us to mature much more, said Hart. Children forced us to mature, prioritize, and sort of getting in our lane and stay in our lane so that definitely helped out quite a bit, Pink said of the family-centered lifestyle she and her husband have developed. “I credit a lot of that to Carey because Carey has his own career, but he pauses every couple of years for us. We are a family unit. Everywhere we go, we roll together, and I’m lucky to be a part of that, Pink said.

