Showtime’s “fellow Travelers” Will Feature “Bridgertone” Actor Jonathan Bailey as Matt Bomer’s Lover!
Showtime's "fellow Travelers" Will Feature "Bridgertone" Actor Jonathan Bailey as Matt Bomer's Lover!

Fans of Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey are going to be clamoring for his return for a long time, we think. On Monday, Showtime revealed that the actor will play Matt Bomer’s on-screen lover in a miniseries based on the second season of Netflix’s romantic comedy series.

“Followers,” based on the Thomas Mallon novel of the same name, is an eight-episode romance and thriller that begins in McCarthy-era Washington after World War II and spans four decades.

who avoids emotional entanglements until he meets Bailey’s, Tim Laughlin?

Hawkins Fuller (Bomer) is an attractive and charismatic man who avoids emotional entanglements until he meets Bailey’s Tim Laughlin (Bailey). But just as the U.S. Senate and its chief counsel Roy Cohn vow war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” their relationship begins. Hawk and Tim will run into each other over the following 40 years, from the Vietnam War demonstrations of the 1960s to the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS catastrophe of the 1980s.

Two of the main actors in fellow travelers are openly gay and play roles that reflect their sexual orientation.

An issue that has raged for decades in Hollywood is the use of straight actors to portray important gay characters on the big screen. Two of the main actors in fellow travelers are openly gay and play roles that reflect their sexual orientation. Philadelphia (1993) was written by Ron Nyswaner, who was nominated for an Oscar for his work on the picture. Nyswaner, Bomer, and Robbie Rogers, the soccer star spouse of legendary producer Greg Berlanti, who has subsequently broken into producing himself with the show All American and the queer romance film My Policeman, will executive produce the limited series, which Nyswaner will also star in.

Halston director Daniel Minahan, who previously worked on FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace, also serves as an executive producer for Fellow Travelers. Toronto will host the filming beginning this month. There will be many more possibilities for Bailey’s character Anthony to wear a see-through shirt in Bridgerton season 3, as the actor still intends to return to that role for the third season.

