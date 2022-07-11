Simone Biles Receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom Before the Swimming Legend, Disappointing Michael Phelps’ Fans Who Claim that “she Let Down the Country!

It was on Thursday that Simone Biles got the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House, along with USWNT player Megan Rapinoe and 15 others. Despite her prominence as a gymnast, many people believe Michael Phelps was more deserving of the award.

As stated by the White House, Biles was chosen for reasons that go beyond her sporting prowess. Throughout her career, she worked for the well-being of children in foster care and those who have been a victim of sexual abuse. However, some supporters of Michael Phelps are not happy with that explanation.

Michael Phelps’ accomplishments and long-lasting career.

There is no one in the world who can match Michael Phelps‘ medal totals. He has 28 Olympic medals, 23 of them gold, from four Olympic Games, including three golds. Phelps demonstrated the true meaning of dominance in sports. At the end of the day, Phelps has won an incredible 82 medals in major international long-course competitions—65 gold medals, 14 silver, and three bronze. Since the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, the 400-meter individual medley record has been held by the swimming GOAT, who has smashed numerous marks throughout his career.

His achievements are unparalleled. His interests don’t stop there, though. To honor the memory of his accomplishments in London in 2012, he founded the Michael Phelps Foundation. By increasing access to swimming as a sport, this initiative hopes to help people live healthier and more active lifestyles. Phelps has spoken openly about his depression and suicide ideas, which he has battled throughout his life. He is not afraid to tell his story so that others might benefit from his own experiences.

It is my hope that I can save someone’s life. Because I experience the same emotions on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis, I feel qualified to lend a hand to someone else. For him, “I know I’m not the only one who feels this way,” he said.

Fans are outraged that Michael Phelps did not take home the trophy.

Fans believe Michael Phelps should have been a lock for the Presidential Medal of Freedom nominee list with all he has accomplished. Some of his critics expressed their displeasure on Twitter, where they likened him to Simone Biles. While competing in the Tokyo Olympics, a gymnast withdrew from many competitions in order to focus on her mental health.

Many people are still criticizing the risky action even after a year. Similarly, Michael Phelps and Simone Biles have made a name for themselves in the annals of their respective sports. They have also been major advocates for athletes’ mental health.

