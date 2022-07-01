Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 Free Virtual Watch Party on Netflix!

As the final two episodes of “Stranger Things 4” air on Netflix, the streaming service is hosting a live, virtual viewing party on Thursday night, allowing fans to participate in a cast Q&A before the premiere of Volume 2 on July 1.

With Scener, a co-viewing tool that enables individuals to watch movies on multiple streaming services together online, Netflix has partnered with a virtual watch party to take place. A Netflix subscription is required to attend the event and see the premiere.

In anticipation of Friday’s Netflix release of the two “Stranger Things 4″ Volume 2 episodes, the Scener watch party will hold a Q&A with cast members David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Henry Creel/Vecna), and Joseph Quinn (Josh Schrader) (Eddie Munson).

Fans can RSVP at strangerthings4.scener.com to attend. More than 18,000 individuals have signed up for the event so far.

“Stranger Things,” a supernatural thriller set in the 1980s, has become one of Netflix’s most popular original programs, with Season 4 ranking as the service’s top English-language show. First four weeks of release, “Squid Game” remained the most-watched original.

It takes roughly four hours to see the final two episodes of Season 4 Volume 2, which are basically two movies. A Hawkins child from the 1950s, Henry Creel (Bower), who became the first test subject in the same government experiment as Eleven, was revealed as Vecna at the end of Volume 1. (Millie Bobby Brown).

According to Vecna’s words to Eleven in the “Stranger Things 4” Volume 2 trailer: “Your friends have lost,” a huge confrontation is on the horizon.

The Duffer Brothers wrote and directed the first season of “Stranger Things,” which was produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment in partnership. Iain Paterson and Curtis Gwinn join the 21 Laps Entertainment team as well as Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen to serve as co-executive producers on the show.

