The actors improvised these two tragic Stranger Things finale moments.

Season 4 finale of Stranger Things spoilers coming. This knowledge comes to light after you’ve watched and digested the season finale of Stranger Things Season 4. Is that Will talking to Mike here? Actors are also really adept at this, as it turns out. Stranger Things writers tweeted a day after the terrible Season 4 conclusion that several of the second volume’s most tragic pieces of dialogue were not scripted at all — rather, they were improvised by the stars while filming.

The first of these occurs between Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eddie, two of our local Hellfire friends

(Joseph Quinn). Dustin is devastated as he sees Eddie dying after sacrificing himself to save his buddies from the Demobats. In spite of his assurances to Eddie that they will arrange for medical assistance for him, he eventually comes to the realization that there is no regaining health after such traumas. In addition, Eddie is aware of this fact. No, I didn’t flee this time, did I?” Eddie asks, referring to his moment of panic earlier in the season when Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) died.

Reluctantly, Dustin agrees to “look after those tiny lambs” for Eddie’s fallen comrade, confirming that Eddie didn’t flee. The fact that I’m actually going to graduate is good news for Eddie, who says. Henderson, I believe this is my year. Finally, I feel like this is it for me.”

In the character’s final moments, he utters the tragic line that Quinn improvised. In response to Eddie’s heartfelt words of affection, Dustin weeps, “I love you, too.”

One minute later, during Max’s (Sadie Sink) dying scene, another improvised scene occurs (Netflix, you’re sick for this! ), this time by the cast. To make matters worse, Max’s second encounter with Vecna proves to be more deadly, as her Walkman has been destroyed and she has no Kate Bush with her.

It is only when she falls to the ground that Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) realizes that she is completely paralyzed and unable to see or feel anything. Even though he’s visibly afraid, Lucas assures her that everything will be fine. ‘I don’t want to die; I’m not ready,’ Max shouts out in desperation.

For Lucas, it’s a heartbreaking scene as he holds Max as she dies in his arms—even if she technically comes back to life at some point later in the episode.

In this case, the devastating improvisation by Caleb McLaughlin is very necessary! “Erica, I need your aid! Please!” Lucas begs Max to hold on while he calls for his sister.

Lucas’ arc this season fits nicely with the awful moment, which was unscripted. Netflix recently spoke with McLaughlin, who said, “He’s generally a really calm, level-headed kind of man. “We’ll be alright,” he assures everyone. We’ll find a solution. Friends, please join us. It’s all about the family. This is something we’re going to do,” he remarked. His vulnerability has increased this season.

When you’re ready to rewatch Season 4 of Stranger Things, it’s safe to say that these unscripted moments will make the experience even more poignant.

