The Best Way to View the 2022 Emmy Awards!

The 2022 Emmy nominations were officially announced on Tuesday, kicking off the awards season.

The nominees for the top categories of the Emmy Awards will be unveiled at 8:30 a.m. PT/ 11:30 a.m. ET in a virtual event that features J.B. Smoove, Melissa Fumero, and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. Those interested in tuning in can do so on the Emmys’ own website or through the video player embedded below.

“The Boys,” “The Bear,” “Westworld,” “The Old Man,” and “The Umbrella Academy” will not be eligible for the Emmy Awards because they premiered in June, which is when the Emmys will be held in 2022. This year’s ceremony has a significant rule change, with programs being separated into comedy and drama categories based on how they are submitted. Since 2015, half-hour comedies and hour-long dramas were automatically assigned to their respective categories based on their runtimes.

‘Ted Lasso,’ last year’s winner in the comedy category, is set to be a significant candidate this year, contending with other big blockbusters such as Barry, ‘Hacks,’ “Only Murders in the Building,” and “Abbott Elementary.”‘ The Crown, last year’s winner in the drama category, did not have a season released within the period of eligibility, thus former winner “Succession” is expected to lead the nominations, along with other big blockbusters including “Squid Game,” “Ozark,” “Yellowjackets,” and “Severance.” Just some of the shows vying for honors in the area of limited series include “The White Lotus,” “The Dropout,” “Dopesick,” and “Maid.”

The location and host of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be revealed on Sept. 12. The Emmys will be streamed live on Peacock for the first time, starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, respectively. Those who have been nominated for Creative Arts Emmys, which honor outstanding work in both the arts and technology in television, will be honored on September 3 and 4, with the awards ceremony airing live on FXX on September 10.

