The “luckiest Woman in The World” Lindsay Lohan Refers to Her Fiancé Bader Shammas as Her “husband”

Lindsay Lohan: Is she married? When the Parent Trap actress turned 36 years old on July 2nd, she took to Instagram to call investor Bader Shammas her “spouse.” ” Thank goodness I’m alive to see it. Because he found me and recognized that I was looking for happiness and elegance at the same time, he was the perfect match for me “This is what she wrote about them in the photo description.

“Incredibly, I’m married to him. My life and my entire existence. Every lady should experience this feeling on a daily basis.” For a response, PEOPLE has reached out to Lohan’s representative.

When Lindsay Lohan became engaged to Shammas?

When Lindsay Lohan became engaged to Shammas in November of last year, she took to Instagram to share a gallery of photographs of the happy couple holding hands and flashing their engagement ring. “That’s all, my sweetheart. This is my existence. My immediate and extended family.

My future is in your hands, sir “In the photo’s description, she wrote: During an interview with Extra anchor Rachel Lindsay back in February, Lindsay asked Lohan what kind of bride she thought she would be. “Is it going to be a low-key affair? Do you intend to go all-in? In no way, shape, or form would I brand you a bridezilla, “The ex-Bachelorette inquired.

“My demeanor is more reserved. In order for me to have a wonderful birthday

That’s not how Lindsey Lohan sees herself, she told the interviewer. “My demeanor is more reserved. In order for me to have a wonderful birthday, I need to make sure everyone else is fine first. As a result, expect more of me in the future.” I’m looking for places to go,” Lohan said. “As soon as I saw the dress, I started talking to a good friend about it. But I’m a perfectionist who likes to take her time with things. However, this is an exciting time. I’m naturally feminine, therefore…”

Since then, Lohan has been the subject of speculation about her relationship status after she published an Instagram photo from a Dubai music festival and casually mentioned her “boyfriend” in the caption.

Pictures of Lohan with Bastille drummer Chris “Woody” Wood, who was on stage with his band that night, have surfaced online. Lohan’s sister Aliana and musician Dan Smith were also part of the group.

“@aliana It was an enjoyable evening with my sister and my partner in crime. amazing night, it was “When she took the picture, she scribbled a note next to it.

