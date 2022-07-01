The Oddest Moments of Machine Gun Kelly’s Over the Years: Feuds, a Connection to Megan Fox, Drug Use, and Other Things!

No, I don’t think so. Weaponry of the Machine Type Kelly posted horrific images and videos of the damage he sustained after he accidentally hit his head with a champagne flute.

Kelly captioned a video of himself showing off his right eyebrow’s bloody cut.

Instagram Story video: “Good morning,” 32-year-old Kelly captioned a video of himself showing off his right eyebrow’s bloody cut. Other photographs show blood-stained skin on the Texas native’s face and hands as well as his pink mesh T-shirt. “NYC you’re my bleeding valentine,” he captioned the photograph.

The musician, best known for his hit song “My Ex’s Best Friend,” injured himself at an after-show party in New York City on Tuesday, June 28. You have no idea what I’m talking about, man. After saying, “I don’t even care,” he proceeded to smash a champagne glass into his own face in an Instagram Story video. Despite his bleeding, the rapper kept performing for the crowd in the following video.

Kelly introduced Landon Barker to the stage to perform their song “Die in California” during the concert.

Kelly introduced Landon Barker to the stage to perform their song “Die in California” during the concert. A pancreatitis attack struck Travis Barker’s father while the 18-year-old attended the sold-out show. His wife Kourtney Kardashian was by his side as TMZ released photographs of the 46-year-old Blink-182 artist on a stretcher with his tattooed fist raised and his bandmates around him.

On the day her father was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance, Alabama Barker, 16, commented on her Instagram Story, “Please send your prayers.” When the “What’s My Age Again?” singer was hospitalized, he wrote, “God saves me.” Some of Kelly’s followers were alarmed by the message, but others thought it was a reference to one of her songs.

Following a long friendship with Travis, Kelly decided to work with Landon on this project.

Nylon spoke with the “Emo Girl” singer in September 2019 about how the drummer had a beneficial impact on him. “We really connect as unorthodox fathers, and he’s a terrific role model as a father and makes me want to become an even greater father,” he stated at the time.

Another inspiration for the Good Mourning actor came from Barker’s struggle with sobriety, he said. For him, the plane accident had shown him that he could obtain many of the same highs he sought elsewhere in music because he had taken the path to sobriety afterward. The way his art turned out, or my impression of him as an f—ing rock star, is unaffected by that. He pushed me to get in the studio and start exploring the musical highs.

Feud With Eminem

Eminem’s eldest daughter Hailie was 16 at the time of the tweet, which was made by Kelly in 2012. The director of Good Mourning later claimed that Eminem had blacklisted him from various radio stations due to the tweet. A number of songs featuring trash tracks between Eminem and Kelly followed, including “Not Alike” and “Rap Devil.”

Feud With G-Eazy

Back in July of last year, Kelly alleged on Twitter that G-Eazy was copying his style by going blond like him. G-Eazy referred to the “Makeup Sex” vocalist as a “Bad Boy” in his song “Bad Boy” a few months later. For him, it’s all about being MGK, and he raps in the track, “MGK please stop trolling me, get over me/You want to be me, you’re furious that you’re not as big as me.”

Kellz, who had been seen hanging out with Halsey following their breakup, responded by posting side-by-side photos of himself and G-Eazy and writing, “I f—kid his girl now he looks like me this s—t overbearing.” G-Eazy answered by saying, “I f—kid my girl now he looks like me.”

Extremely First Date

He and Fox confessed to climbing “a perilous three-story balcony” on their first date with the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress in heels” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2021.

